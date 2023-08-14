Neurobit Launches Neurobit HUB: A Comprehensive Tool for Streamlining Sleep and Population Health Research

Neurobit announces the launch of Neurobit HUB, a groundbreaking AI-driven tool for sleep and population health research. Integrating 40 sleep biomarkers, 20 health AI modules, and clinically validated devices, it's designed to streamline clinical trials, foster collaboration, and accelerate discoveries. A revolutionary step in sleep science. Learn more at https://www.neurobit.com/research/hub