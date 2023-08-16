Nashville Food & Wine Launches New Website, Preps for Upcoming Culinary Magazine
HNH Media Holdings launches new digital and print destination for Nashville food lovers.
Nashville, TN, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nashville Food & Wine today announced the launch of its media venture focusing on the eats, drinks and venues that flavor the Music City.
In addition to a robust online and social media presence, a quarterly full-color print pub-lication will drop early next year, available for free on newsstands around the city, target- ing tourists and locals alike.
“We are thrilled to enter the Nashville culinary scene with our latest print publication, the Food & Wine Guide for Nashville, that will be out in the spring of 2024,” said Publisher Phil Heppding. “Nashville is a natural next progression for HNH Media Holdings. While the Music City has long been known for great artists and musicians, it also has risen to be a world-class culinary destination.”
Readers will get the inside scoop on all aspects of the local food and beverage industry, from restaurant features to chef profiles, restaurant listings, spotlights on the hottest menu items and drinks, as well as upcoming events.
“We want to highlight and share with our audience the unique dishes, cocktails, and the people who create them,” Heppding explained.
Visit the website NashvilleFoodAndWine.com to sign up for the newsletter and submit an upcoming event. Follow along on Facebook at @FoodAndWineNashville and Ins- tagram @NashvilleFoodAndWine. Advertising opportunities are also available; email info@nashvillefoodandwine.com to receive a media kit.
Parent company HNH Media Holdings, LLC, specializes in niche publications, putting relevant content and advertising in the hands of motivated readers since 2016.
Contact
HNH Media HoldingsContact
Phil Heppding
850-687-3776
www.NashvilleFoodandWine.com
