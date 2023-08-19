Uncommon Grit Foundation Celebrating Its Fifth Annual Bone Frog Open Golf and Music Weekend
Sponsors and foursomes are invited to be a part of this epic event.
Richmond, VA, August 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Uncommon Grit Foundation (UGF), a nonprofit serving military veterans, first responders, and their families, is preparing for its fifth annual fundraiser, The Bone Frog Open, presented by CDW and Dell Technologies, which takes place October 15-16.
The Bone Frog Open was established in 2019 to honor fallen U.S. Navy SEALs and has raised over $700,000 since its inception. More than just a golf tournament, this unique multi-day event features well-known and reputable sponsors, patriots, friends, special guests, and live music. Above all, the Bone Frog Open honors fallen U.S. Navy SEALs, while raising awareness and money to support military, first responders, and their families as a way of thanking these men and women for being the ones to run toward danger, not away from it.
Past Bone Frog Open VIP attendees have included John Daly, Jim McMahon, John Rich, Tim Watson, Tim Montana, Southerland, several Navy SEALS, and always some surprise guests.
The fifth annual Bone Frog Open will be emceed by comedian and Armed Forces Insurance Air Force Spouse of the Year, Ashley Gutermuth. Ashley appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon where she was chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to win the "Seinfeld Challenge."
UGF was founded in the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2020 by Darren McBurnett, Navy SEAL, Ret. As a 24-year Navy SEAL, the initial Bone Frog Open was his way of giving back to the military and first responder community. McBurnett says, “In the SEAL Teams, we always took care of each other. That is our charge with Uncommon Grit Foundation—take care of those who took care of us. Our driving force is, ‘If not us, then who?’”
Bone Frog Open has grown each year as has the reach of UGF. This year, five grantees have been identified as recipients of the proceeds. These grantees train service dogs for post-9/11 veterans; feed military families dealing with food insecurity; support young men who lost a military or first responder father through healing camps; cover or reduce the cost for police officers to receive Brazilian Jui-Jitsu training; and uplift military and first responders across a breadth of services.
The 2023 Bone Frog Open will take place October 15-16 at Hermitage Country Club in Manakin Sabot, Virginia. Details, sponsorship opportunities, and registration can be found at bonefrogopen.com.
About Uncommon Grit Foundation:
Uncommon Grit Foundation’s focus is to raise awareness and inspire community support for military veterans, first responders, and their families in recognition and thanks for their service and sacrifice to our country. Through fundraising efforts, UGF supports individuals, families, and other vetted veteran and first responder organizations. Learn more at uncommongritfoundation.org.
Contact
Uncommon Grit FoundationContact
Kim McBurnett
317-414-6574
www.uncommongritfoundation.org
