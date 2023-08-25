CodeLock Selected to Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
Ashburn, VA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CodeLock, Inc., a patent-pending AI/Machine Learning enabled SaaS solution for DevSecOps that provides continuous software security at the code level, has been chosen to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200, the world’s preeminent startup competition.
CodeLock is one 200 startups selected from a review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This year’s Startup Battlefield participants span artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space exploration and more.
“Being selected as a TechCrunch Disrupt showcase startup for 2023 will position CodeLock at the forefront of enhanced security, accountability, and compliance within the software development landscape,” said, Brian Gallagher, CodeLock’s CEO.
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top-of-mind for the tech industry’s key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more.
For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and Startup Battlefield 200 visit the conference’s website here. Disrupt passes can be purchased here.
About Startup Battlefield
TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 is the world’s preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.
About TechCrunch Disrupt
TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.
TechCruch Disrupt Announcement:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/24/introducing-the-startup-battlefield-200-companies-at-techcrunch-disrupt-2023/
CodeLock is one 200 startups selected from a review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This year’s Startup Battlefield participants span artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space exploration and more.
“Being selected as a TechCrunch Disrupt showcase startup for 2023 will position CodeLock at the forefront of enhanced security, accountability, and compliance within the software development landscape,” said, Brian Gallagher, CodeLock’s CEO.
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top-of-mind for the tech industry’s key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more.
For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and Startup Battlefield 200 visit the conference’s website here. Disrupt passes can be purchased here.
About Startup Battlefield
TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 is the world’s preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.
About TechCrunch Disrupt
TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.
TechCruch Disrupt Announcement:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/24/introducing-the-startup-battlefield-200-companies-at-techcrunch-disrupt-2023/
Contact
CodeLockContact
Brian Gallagher
301-252-3450
www.codelock.it
Brian Gallagher
301-252-3450
www.codelock.it
Categories