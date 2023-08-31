Neumann University Announces Innovative Partnership with Upright Education to Offer Cutting-Edge Online Technology Bootcamp Programs
Aston, PA, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Neumann University is thrilled to unveil its exciting collaboration with Upright Education, a renowned leader in online professional development, to deliver an array of dynamic and comprehensive non-credit technology bootcamp programs. This strategic partnership will empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.
With the increasing demand for specialized tech skills, Neumann University recognizes the importance of providing accessible, high-quality education that aligns with industry trends. Through this innovative collaboration, participants can now embark on a transformative learning journey without interrupting their existing commitments. The online bootcamp programs, designed for individuals seeking to upskill or transition their careers, are delivered on a part-time basis and feature fully instructor-led sessions.
One of the standout features of these technology bootcamps is the integration of robust career services, ensuring that learners not only acquire valuable skills but also receive comprehensive support in navigating their professional journey. From resume building to interview preparation, the career services component is designed to equip participants with the tools necessary to successfully transition into tech roles.
"The launch of NU Global Online and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education at Neumann University underscores the institutions commitment to expanding online education that supports fulfillment of in-demand and specialized skills and career options for learners,” said Alexandra Salas, Vice President for Digital learning & Innovation at Neumann University.
“In the tech industry, the demand for specific skills has never been higher. Neumann’s partnership with Upright to provide online technology bootcamp programs can offer a career boost to those interested in this fast-growing field,” said Dr. Chris Domes, Neumann University President.
The collaboration between Neumann University and Upright Education leverages the strengths of both institutions, combining Neumann's dedication to academic excellence and Upright's expertise in online education. The carefully curated curriculum covers a wide range of in-demand topics, including Digital Marketing, Web Development, UX/UI, tech sales, and Data Analytics. Participants can choose from a variety of bootcamp tracks to match their career aspirations and skill levels.
"Upright is proud to join forces with Neumann University in this groundbreaking partnership," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "The greater Philadelphia region is booming with new opportunity in technology and this partnership will only expand access to new careers for adult learners"
The Neumann University and Upright Education partnership marks an exciting milestone in the realm of online professional development, promising accessible and effective education for aspiring tech professionals. Registration for the technology bootcamp programs is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to visit bootcamp.neumann.edu to learn more about the program offerings and admission process.
