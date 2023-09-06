Education, Community and Celebration: Life in the Pause Festival Redefines Menopause Experience
The Life in the Pause Festival is an annual event committed to empowering individuals navigating the menopausal transition. By fostering awareness, community, and celebration, the festival aims to reshape the menopause narrative and provide valuable resources for this transformative life phase.
New York, NY, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of World Menopause Month, the inaugural Life in the Pause Festival is set to take place on October 7 from 12 pm to 6 pm at 508 W 26th street, ste. 314-315, New York, NY 10001. This groundbreaking event is poised to transform the perception of the menopausal transition, creating a vibrant platform for education, community, and celebration.
For far too long, the menopausal journey has been obscured by stigma, fostering shame and reluctance to seek or offer support. But times have changed, and a new era of openness and empowerment has dawned. The Life in the Pause Festival stands as a testament to embracing the entirety of the menopausal experience – from the challenges to the triumphs – through awareness, education, celebration, and liberation.
"We're breaking down the barriers of the past and embracing the true essence of the menopausal journey," says Dixie Lincoln-Nichols, co-founder of the festival. "Gone are the days of silent suffering. This festival is a call to action, an invitation to come together, to learn, to share, and to revel in the power of this life phase."
Life in the Pause aims to dismantle outdated perceptions surrounding menopause by creating a haven for dialogue, learning, and celebration. "It's time to rewrite the narrative," adds Monique Cupid, co-founder of the festival. "We're challenging long-held beliefs about menopause by creating an environment where people experiencing perimenopause and menopause can come forward, share their stories, and embrace this sacred rite of passage for women."
Festival Highlights:
Empowering Workshops: Expert-led panels will address topics, including symptom management, mental health, nutrition, self-care, and more.
Heartfelt Talks: Inspirational speakers will share personal anecdotes and professional insights to empower attendees on their menopausal journey.
Community Unity: Attendees will forge connections and build a strong support network, fostering camaraderie and understanding.
Holistic Wellness: The festival offers wellness activities like meditation and mindfulness sessions to enhance physical and emotional well-being.
Supportive Marketplace: Curated vendors will provide products and services tailored to menopausal needs, from holistic remedies to fashion essentials.
Grand Finale Celebration: Live entertainment and music will cap off a day of empowerment and connection.
Tickets for the Life in the Pause Festival are available now on Eventbrite.
Join the movement that’s redefining menopause – come learn, connect, and celebrate at the Life in the Pause Festival on October 7.
Stay updated by visiting our website www.lifeinthepause.com
Press Contact:
Monique Cupid & Dixie Lincoln-Nichols
dixiemonique@lifeinthepause.com
Monique: (973) 885-6027
Dixie: (917)375-3994
Categories