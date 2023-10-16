Indie Book Fair in Orlando, FL: a Literary Extravaganza During the Florida Classic Football Game Weekend
The City of Orlando is thrilled to announce the inaugural Indie Book Fair, scheduled to take place on November 19, 2023, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. This exciting literary event is set to coincide with the famous Florida Classic Football game weekend, making it a perfect destination for locals and visitors alike.
Orlando, FL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hosted by Author Chyna T. and supported by Mayor Jerry Demmings and warmly welcomed by the City of Orlando, the Indie Book Fair promises a day of literary exploration and family-friendly fun. The event will be held at Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center, ensuring easy accessibility for all attendees.
Diverse Literary Offerings: The Indie Book Fair will showcase a diverse array of authors and genres, offering something for every reading taste. From urban contemporary to historical fiction, non-fiction to self-help, fantasy to teen and young adult, children's reading and coloring books to adult coloring books, and even romance – each attendee will find it all here.
Author Readings: Eight featured authors will be on hand to share readings from their latest releases. This presents a unique opportunity for book lovers to connect with their favorite writers and discover new voices in the literary world.
Free Admission: Entry to the Indie Book Fair is absolutely free, ensuring that this literary experience is accessible to all.
Exciting Giveaways: Attendees can participate in our three raffle drawing giveaways, offering a chance to win fantastic literary-themed prizes. It's the Indie Book Fair’s way of saying thank you for celebrating the written word.
So, anyone planning to attend the Florida Classic Football Game weekend or visiting for the many attractions in Orlando should set aside some time to explore the Indie Book Fair on November 19, 2023. With incredible indie authors, it's an event that caters to every member in the family, from children to teens to adults. The Indie Book Fair will be an experience that will leave every attendee inspired and entertained.
This event is still seeking Bag Sponsors as well as Title and Presenting Sponsors. Sponsor an event that promotes reading for the entire family.
For more information and updates, please visit www.indiebookfair.net.
Contact
Erica Thomas, Chyna T.
386-227-6381
www.indiebookfair.net
