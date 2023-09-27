EX Industries, LLC Opens in Houston, TX
Hazardous Area Distribution Company adds a new location increasing presence in the GoM.
Houston, TX, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EX Industries, LLC (EXi) today announced the opening of their Gulf of Mexico office, based in Houston TX, deepening its roots in the Gulf of Mexico. EX Industries is one of the largest privately owned distributors of Hazardous Area equipment in the continental US.
“We are excited for the opportunity to add this additional sales office to support our Gulf of Mexico clients,” said Michael Pesek, Managing Director at EX Industries. “Our GoM sales team and distribution facility is located at 1775 Westborough Drive Suite C in Katy, TX, 77449. Yorba Linda remains our national headquarters and client customer service hub. The demand for hazardous area equipment in North America is expected to continue to grow and can be attributed to the presence of leading market players, such as Rockwell, (US), Honeywell, (US) and Emerson, with a projected market size of $14.1b by 2028.”
A growing portion of the EXi client-base is in the Gulf region and the company investment is part of the strategic long-term plan supporting the key clients with dedicated support, including in-house support at key sites.
Jay Powell, General Manager recently commented that, “Since 1996, EXi has been supplying best-in-class customer service with the support of the industry’s leading manufacturers. The opening of sales and distribution from the Houston area will provide continued sales and technical support in this strategic region, building on our established long-lasting partnerships and new opportunities. This is an exciting time for the company.”
About EX Industries: Since 1996, EX Industries has been providing industry leading products, technical support and application assistance to global standards including IECEx, ATEX, NEC, CSA/CEC, & Inmetro for the hazardous area markets. Details of products and services can be found at https://exindustries.com. For any questions on this release, please contact nmair@exindustries.com.
Nick Mair
714-453-2401
www.exindustries.com
nick@exindustries.com
