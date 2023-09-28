Community Art Collaborative Partners with Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and Plymouth Public Library to Unveil the "Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe Coloring Book"
Saturday, September 30 @ 11:00 Story Hour at the Plymouth Public Library. This Coloring and Resource Book Highlights Tribe’s Storytelling, Public Art, History and Education.
Plymouth, MA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Community Art Collaborative, the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, and the Plymouth Public Library are proud to announce the unveiling of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Coloring and Resource Book, at the Plymouth Public Library located at 132 South Street, Plymouth, MA. The event is part of the Plymouth Public Library’s Healthfare and is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, September 30 at 11 am during Saturday Stories.
This coloring book is a tribute to the importance of written documentation, awareness and community building to demonstrate how we honor and celebrate our indigenous tribes. The coloring book and its resources will be available for schools, families and individuals in Plymouth, MA, and many surrounding communities as of its public launch on September 30 during Saturday Stories, a half hour program designed to provide parents, caregivers and children 6 and under the opportunity to enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement activities together. The coloring book features stories of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and is illustrated by artist and tribe member Quincy Harding. The Community Art Collaborative led editing and production of the coloring book as a part of their 2023 series "Grow Kindness."
Building on the 2021 collaboration “Illuminating Stories” featuring the art of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Plymouth North and Plymouth South students, this latest project’s highlight is a coloring and resource book developed by and with the Herring Pond Tribe. For thousands of years the Herring Pond Wampanoag have survived on their ancestral homelands in and around the Plymouth area and maintains a vibrant community today. The Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe continues the work of their ancestors to educate the public about the continuing presence. The 2021 installation “Illuminating Stories” and the coloring book shine a light on this rich history.
Join the Community Art Collaborative at the Plymouth Public Library Health Fair during Saturday Stories at 11 AM to read from the Herring Pond Wampanoag Coloring Book. Members of the tribe will be in attendance to answer questions and share stories. Each attendee will receive a copy of the coloring book on behalf of the Community Art Collaborative, the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and the Plymouth Public Library and sponsors BID Plymouth and the South Shore Community Partners in Prevention.
Media contact:
communityartcollaborative@gmail.com
646-717-2580
Categories