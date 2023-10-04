New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Seminar on November 3 Celebrates the Organization's 30th Anniversary with an Outstanding Lineup of Speakers and Panelists
The NJAPM Fall Conference features valuable information for all attendees about how to enhance their mediation practice with AI and expert advice to seek out when mediating.
Montclair, NJ, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.org) will hold its 30th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Fall Seminar on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM as a hybrid event, both in person at the Pines Manor in Edison, and virtually. All NJAPM members and the public are welcome to attend.
Co-chairs, Elle Rave, Amber Leach and Kate Monagle, are happy to announce that NJAPM is celebrating 30 years of bringing mediation programming and education to New Jersey residents, the judiciary, and conflict resolution professionals.
“NJAPM provides education and training to new mediators, advanced training to experienced mediators, and resources about mediation to the public and educational institutions throughout the state. Our mission is to help people resolve conflicts and disputes through mediation as the preferred method of conflict resolution, and to help relieve the backlog in New Jersey Courts,” Suzanne English, NJAPM President.
First fire, then the wheel, then electricity… Some would argue that Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing. And if you are not using it in your business, then you have fallen behind. Lawrence Eichen will unveil how ChatGPT is revolutionizing mediation in the Artificial Intelligence era.
Is your client a narcissist? Wendy Behary, LCSW and author of Disarming the Narcissist in Mediation, will continue the morning presentations with important insights for all mediators seeking to help diffuse this challenging personality in a mediation setting.
In the afternoon, Judge Lawrence Jones leads a dynamic panel with Kean University in a discussion about diversity and inclusion. Judge Jones is a renowned speaker and author promoting cultural competency and diversity at colleges and universities throughout the country.
The afternoon will feature two breakout sessions per specialty to address topics specific to both civil and divorce mediation:
· The civil track includes an employment law panel discussion led by Valerie Shore, Esq. and a seasoned group of employment attorneys. A second breakout discussion will be led by Robyn Weinstein, Director of Cardozo Law School’s Mediation Clinic about honing a mediator’s skill set.
· The divorce track will hold a panel discussion led by Amber Leach CFP, CDFA about when and how best to utilize outside experts in divorce mediation. The panel includes: Tremain Stanley, Esq.; Kat Timpson, Realtor; Heidi Kiebler-Brogan, Divorce Coach; Chris Henwood, Loan Officer; and a second panel led by Carleen Gaskin CPA, ABV, CFF from Withum about how to manage taxation issues in family law mediation.
The early registration fee is $169 for members, $85 for full-time students with ID, and $269 for others until 10/20. From 10/21 until day of, registrations will be $199 for members and $299 for non-members. The seminar qualifies for 5.0 CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 diversity and inclusion ethics credit. Accredited Professional Mediators receive NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s R. 1:40, annual requirement for roster mediators.
A discount code for Wendy Behary’s book, Disarming the Narcissist in Mediation, will be provided to all registered participants. To register and/or join NJAPM, please visit www.njapm.org.
About NJAPM: NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey with over 200 members. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government, and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and advanced training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, accountants, businesspeople, and other professionals who have participated in varying levels of mediation training. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact the NJAPM, go to their website at www.njapm.org or call 800-981-4800.
Co-chairs, Elle Rave, Amber Leach and Kate Monagle, are happy to announce that NJAPM is celebrating 30 years of bringing mediation programming and education to New Jersey residents, the judiciary, and conflict resolution professionals.
“NJAPM provides education and training to new mediators, advanced training to experienced mediators, and resources about mediation to the public and educational institutions throughout the state. Our mission is to help people resolve conflicts and disputes through mediation as the preferred method of conflict resolution, and to help relieve the backlog in New Jersey Courts,” Suzanne English, NJAPM President.
First fire, then the wheel, then electricity… Some would argue that Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing. And if you are not using it in your business, then you have fallen behind. Lawrence Eichen will unveil how ChatGPT is revolutionizing mediation in the Artificial Intelligence era.
Is your client a narcissist? Wendy Behary, LCSW and author of Disarming the Narcissist in Mediation, will continue the morning presentations with important insights for all mediators seeking to help diffuse this challenging personality in a mediation setting.
In the afternoon, Judge Lawrence Jones leads a dynamic panel with Kean University in a discussion about diversity and inclusion. Judge Jones is a renowned speaker and author promoting cultural competency and diversity at colleges and universities throughout the country.
The afternoon will feature two breakout sessions per specialty to address topics specific to both civil and divorce mediation:
· The civil track includes an employment law panel discussion led by Valerie Shore, Esq. and a seasoned group of employment attorneys. A second breakout discussion will be led by Robyn Weinstein, Director of Cardozo Law School’s Mediation Clinic about honing a mediator’s skill set.
· The divorce track will hold a panel discussion led by Amber Leach CFP, CDFA about when and how best to utilize outside experts in divorce mediation. The panel includes: Tremain Stanley, Esq.; Kat Timpson, Realtor; Heidi Kiebler-Brogan, Divorce Coach; Chris Henwood, Loan Officer; and a second panel led by Carleen Gaskin CPA, ABV, CFF from Withum about how to manage taxation issues in family law mediation.
The early registration fee is $169 for members, $85 for full-time students with ID, and $269 for others until 10/20. From 10/21 until day of, registrations will be $199 for members and $299 for non-members. The seminar qualifies for 5.0 CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 diversity and inclusion ethics credit. Accredited Professional Mediators receive NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s R. 1:40, annual requirement for roster mediators.
A discount code for Wendy Behary’s book, Disarming the Narcissist in Mediation, will be provided to all registered participants. To register and/or join NJAPM, please visit www.njapm.org.
About NJAPM: NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey with over 200 members. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government, and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and advanced training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, accountants, businesspeople, and other professionals who have participated in varying levels of mediation training. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact the NJAPM, go to their website at www.njapm.org or call 800-981-4800.
Contact
New Jersey Association of Professional MediatorsContact
Kate Monagle
201-477-8898
www.njapm.org
Kate Monagle
201-477-8898
www.njapm.org
Multimedia
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Seminar on November 3rd celebrates the organization's 30th anniversary with an outstanding lineup of speakers and panelists
The NJAPM Fall Conference features valuable information for all attendees about how to enhance their mediation practice with AI and expert advice to seek out when mediating.
Categories