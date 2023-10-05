CARE STL Invites the Community to Support Shelter Walk-Through Adoption on Sunday, October 8

CARE STL has no single empty kennel to house lost or injured dogs being brought in off the streets. They currently have 172 dogs in the shelter, far beyond their building's capacity. They must find foster or adoptive homes for 56 dogs every week to enable them to continue helping more animals. Their goal is to have 224 dogs in homes by October 31. They invite the community to come and see the city shelter and see how these dogs live in crates 23 hours a day.