CARE STL Invites the Community to Support Shelter Walk-Through Adoption on Sunday, October 8
CARE STL has no single empty kennel to house lost or injured dogs being brought in off the streets. They currently have 172 dogs in the shelter, far beyond their building's capacity. They must find foster or adoptive homes for 56 dogs every week to enable them to continue helping more animals. Their goal is to have 224 dogs in homes by October 31. They invite the community to come and see the city shelter and see how these dogs live in crates 23 hours a day.
St Louis, MO, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- www.icarestl.org/ceocorner
CARE STL needs your help! CARE STL has no single empty kennel to house lost
or injured dogs being brought in off the streets. They currently have 172 dogs in the shelter, far beyond the building's capacity. They must find foster or adoptive homes for 56 dogs every week to enable them to continue helping more animals! Their goal is to have 224 dogs in a home by October 31.
CARE STL invite the community to come and see the city shelter and see how these dogs live in crates 23 hours a day. They are counting on the community's support to help save more animals from the streets of St. Louis.
The walk-through of the shelter is scheduled from 2 PM to 4 PM on October 8, Sunday, at 2801 Clark Avenue, 63103.
Dr. Abbie Knudsen Atteberry, Executive Director for CARE STL, stated, "We are deeply committed to providing the best possible care for all animals in the shelter. However, the current capacity crisis is overwhelming, and we urgently need the support of our community to help us continue our lifesaving efforts."
There are so many great ways you can help. Here are just a few:
1) Adopt. Adoption Coordinators will work with you to help you find the dog that's the right fit for your lifestyle and family. https://www.icarestl.org/adopt-a-dog
2) Foster. They need fosters for dogs so they can make space in the shelter for incoming pets. The more fosters they have, the more pets they can save. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.icarestl.org/foster.
3) Donate. They need extra supplies to care for the many pets, and they very much appreciate any help you can give. You can donate at https://www.icarestl.org/donate.
4) Share, like, and comment. Please help them get the word out by engaging with their posts on Facebook and Instagram.
CARE STL is determined to overcome this capacity crisis with the community's support. Together, they can ensure that the animals in the community receives the care, attention, and love they need and deserve.
About CARE STL (Center for Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis):
Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming homeless animals. Since 2018, CARE STL has been dedicated to creating a supportive community rooted in collaboration, compassion, and caring for people and animals. CARE STL saved 10,490 animals within the City of St. Louis since 2019. To learn more, visit https://www.carestl.org.
For More Information, Contact:
Abbie Knudsen
(636) 751-8980
drabbie@icarestl.org
CARE STL needs your help! CARE STL has no single empty kennel to house lost
or injured dogs being brought in off the streets. They currently have 172 dogs in the shelter, far beyond the building's capacity. They must find foster or adoptive homes for 56 dogs every week to enable them to continue helping more animals! Their goal is to have 224 dogs in a home by October 31.
CARE STL invite the community to come and see the city shelter and see how these dogs live in crates 23 hours a day. They are counting on the community's support to help save more animals from the streets of St. Louis.
The walk-through of the shelter is scheduled from 2 PM to 4 PM on October 8, Sunday, at 2801 Clark Avenue, 63103.
Dr. Abbie Knudsen Atteberry, Executive Director for CARE STL, stated, "We are deeply committed to providing the best possible care for all animals in the shelter. However, the current capacity crisis is overwhelming, and we urgently need the support of our community to help us continue our lifesaving efforts."
There are so many great ways you can help. Here are just a few:
1) Adopt. Adoption Coordinators will work with you to help you find the dog that's the right fit for your lifestyle and family. https://www.icarestl.org/adopt-a-dog
2) Foster. They need fosters for dogs so they can make space in the shelter for incoming pets. The more fosters they have, the more pets they can save. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.icarestl.org/foster.
3) Donate. They need extra supplies to care for the many pets, and they very much appreciate any help you can give. You can donate at https://www.icarestl.org/donate.
4) Share, like, and comment. Please help them get the word out by engaging with their posts on Facebook and Instagram.
CARE STL is determined to overcome this capacity crisis with the community's support. Together, they can ensure that the animals in the community receives the care, attention, and love they need and deserve.
About CARE STL (Center for Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis):
Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming homeless animals. Since 2018, CARE STL has been dedicated to creating a supportive community rooted in collaboration, compassion, and caring for people and animals. CARE STL saved 10,490 animals within the City of St. Louis since 2019. To learn more, visit https://www.carestl.org.
For More Information, Contact:
Abbie Knudsen
(636) 751-8980
drabbie@icarestl.org
Contact
CARE STLContact
Weng Horak
314-696-2444
www.icarestl.org
Abbie Knudsen - 0636-751-8980
Weng Horak
314-696-2444
www.icarestl.org
Abbie Knudsen - 0636-751-8980
Multimedia
Categories