LGI Healthcare Solutions Acquires Boston Software Systems
LGI launches its international diversification strategy. Consolidation will enhance end-to-end digital healthcare solutions worldwide.
Montréal, Canada, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LGI Healthcare Solutions Inc. (LGI), a leader in the development and implementation of healthcare IT solutions in Canada, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Boston Software Systems (BSS), a US-based global provider of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions specifically designed to address the unique challenges of the healthcare industry. The acquisition brings together two leading software companies to accelerate the delivery of innovative automation solutions, drive healthcare efficiencies, and optimize clinical outcomes.
A Strengthened Portfolio to Improve and Accelerate Connected Healthcare.
This consolidation will enhance end-to-end digital healthcare solutions worldwide. LGI is in a unique position to help healthcare organizations integrate innovation in a sustainable, scalable, and measurable way.
As healthcare organizations continue to struggle with chronic resource shortages across all their operations, the need for workflow automation solutions is becoming even more critical. This acquisition enhances LGI’s portfolio and expands its market coverage with a best-in-class RPA solution. RPA solutions not only enable healthcare IT teams to integrate automation throughout their operations, but they also yield cost reductions while enabling precious resources to remain focused on core functions and patient care.
“LGI Healthcare Solutions is at an important stage in its evolution,” states Michel Desgagné, President and CEO, LGI Healthcare Solutions Inc. “We are proud of our approach to expand our market reach while maintaining our commitment to deliver best-in-class healthcare solutions. We were drawn to BSS’ strong operating foundation, proven healthcare focused solutions, excellent delivery track record, and dedication to customer satisfaction. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are well positioned to deliver a premier, value-based, global portfolio that drives workflow efficiency and improves performance in healthcare in all the markets that we serve.”
“Boston Software Systems has 30 years’ experience in the realization of healthcare automation, with hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, labs, and health systems using BSS solutions in the execution of hundreds of thousands of workflows every day to address resource limitations, facilitate data access, and optimize clinical outcomes, quality and reimbursement,” said Matthew A. Hawkins, Executive Vice President of Healthcare Strategy, Boston Software Systems. “We look forward to working with the LGI team to further reinforce our core capabilities and help drive our next phase of growth. Our combined teams now have greater resources and capabilities to drive efficiencies across diverse healthcare ecosystems.”
About LGI Healthcare Solutions
For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.
About Boston Software Systems
For over 30 years, Boston Software Systems (BSS) has been dedicated to delivering robotic process automation (RPA) solutions to address the challenging healthcare ecosystem. Integrated with all leading electronic medical record (EMR) solutions, BSS’s leading suite of automation solutions is relied on by healthcare facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. A recognized leader in RPA solutions, BSS is proud to be a top performer in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 “Best in KLAS” report as well as the top ranking in two areas of Black Book's 2023 Top Client-Rated Financial & RCM Solutions.
Linda Stotsky
866-653-5105
https://www.bostonsoftwaresystems.com
