Introducing Nature's Playbook: A New App Inspiring Connection with the Great Outdoors
Nature's Playbook, a groundbreaking nature and travel application, has launched on the App Store.
San Diego, CA, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Designed to encourage individuals to forge a deeper connection with nature, this innovative platform enables people to create and share lasting memories through interactive experiences.
Created by avid explorers – and mother and daughter – Gen Leggett and Peyton Relkin, its goal is to connect people from all walks of life with the outdoors through video content that can be searched by location and activity. It enables people to explore ecosystems locally and globally through interactive experiences.
Available here in the App Store, the video-only Nature’s Playbook offers an array of features to help users embark on their journeys of discovery. It is unique among apps because:
● It has activities worldwide and also a "Near You” option.
● The posts have videos and information such as the terrain and level of difficulty and a map, as well as an overall map that can be zoomed in or out to show posts from a specific area around the world in a feature called Video Atlas.
● Users can search by activity or location.
● Posts include insider tips for restaurants, as well as gear and rental information.
● Users can create their own list with a “Bucket List” button on other people’s posts.
● Posts can be in both vertical and horizontal formats.
● The Footprints feature enables users to show they have been to a destination and the pins, which are automatically added to the app when a video is posted, is a virtual version of the map frequent travelers once had hanging on a wall.
● It encourages community engagement, enabling users to connect with fellow nature and outdoor enthusiasts.
The app appeals to all outdoor enthusiasts, whether you're an avid hiker, a bird-watching enthusiast or are simply looking for a new way to engage with nature. It is an idea that has quickly caught on with the public. Already, it has more than 1,000 videos from 35 countries.
"Our mission is to inspire people to appreciate the beauty and wonders of the natural world that often go unnoticed in our busy lives,” Leggett said. “Nature's Playbook is a tool to help individuals reconnect with nature in a way that resonates with them personally."
"We believe that by fostering a love for nature, we can also promote a sense of responsibility towards its preservation,” Relkin said. “Our app provides a platform for users not only to explore but also document their experiences, which can be shared with a community of like-minded individuals."
Contact: Kevin Wilkerson
E-mail: Kwilkersn@aol.com
Mobile: (310) 990-4020
Learn more at naturesplaybook.com
