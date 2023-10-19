Fall Extravaganza at Basilico Ristorante Italiano: Live Music, New Menu and Support for a Worthy Cause
Experience the magic of October at Basilico Ristorante Italiano with sensational live performances, delectable new menu items, and a heartfelt commitment to give back to food & beverage industry workers.
Las Vegas, NV, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Basilico Ristorante Italiano, the renowned Italian dining destination in Evora Las Vegas, is excited to announce a sizzling lineup of live entertainment and delectable dining experiences for the month of October. Whether there's a craving for an unforgettable musical performance or a tantalizing culinary journey, Basilico has something special in store for locals and tourists.
Set against the backdrop of the night sky, these complimentary performances by Evora at their amphitheater offer the perfect blend of music and elevated cuisine. In addition to the captivating sounds of live entertainment, Evora invites guests to bring picnic blankets, creating a cozy and unforgettable atmosphere beneath the stars. Crowd-favorite cocktails and soft drinks will be available at the full bar, where guests can indulge in the savory food specials crafted for guests who choose to dine at Basilico and stay for the complimentary live music.
On Friday, October 20, be prepared for a night of nostalgia as Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, Creedenced, takes the stage outdoors in the Evora Amphitheater from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The Evora entertainment doesn't end there as Aeromyth (Aerosmith tribute band) performs at the amphitheater on Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. and The Fab Four (The Beatles tribute band) performs on Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Evora is located at 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89113.
As for live entertainment in-restaurant at Basilico, diners will be graced by some of the most talented performers in the industry. Every Thursday evening (October 12, 19, and 26), from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the sensational Vegas singer/fitness model, Savannah Lynx, will perform and take guests on a sultry, musical journey like no other.
And on Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m., prepare to be serenaded by the mesmerizing sounds of Chicago-born singer/songwriter Serena Isabelli.
As of October 10, Basilico is thrilled to introduce a range of tantalizing new menu items that promise to excite the taste buds and transport guests to the heart of Italy. Guests can look forward to enjoying Bone Marrow, consisting of a buttery texture, this antipasti is served with Lardo, Uni Chawanmushi and Chamomile. Another new menu addition that is a Basilico employee favorite is the Chicken Roulade, made with Chestnut, Chevre-Potato Mousseline and a Marsala-Mushroom Sauce. With new selections in the antipasti, pasta and secondi portion of the menu, guests can indulge in a variety of selections.
Specialty themed dinners continue to make its way to Basilico after now having a successful Wine and Tequila dinner. Don't miss Basilico's upcoming Whiskey dinner with Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey, complete with a welcome cocktail by Bar-Kada Hospitality, 4-course meal by Chef Francesco Di Caudo, raffle prizes and guest speaker, Scott Neil, co-founder of Horse Soldier and military veteran. This Whiskey Dinner starts at 6 p.m. at $150 per person and $125 for veterans.
The culinary journey continues on with a Delirium Beer Dinner on Wednesday, November 15, at 6 p.m., a gastronomic event that will tantalize your palate and indulge your senses. More details to come soon.
Reservations are required for all specialty dinners. Reservations can be booked by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716 during operating hours (Tuesday - Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.).
Basilico is honored to be participating in the Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week from October 13 to 22, featuring the exceptional Luce Spente drink crafted by Bar-Kada Hospitality. This special cocktail is made of butter-washed Elijah Craig Whiskey, with espresso and mushroom, corn syrup, chocolate bitters, and garnished with a spiced bacon, ensuring a unique twist on the classic Old Fashioned. In Elijah Craig's commitment to support the food and beverage industry workers in need, all participating businesses will donate $1 to the Southern Smoke Foundation for every Old Fashioned sold during this event.
About Basilico
Located in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo and an eccentric specialty cocktail menu by Bar-Kada Hospitality. Basilico is open from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday with a Daily Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their indoor or outdoor bar and outdoor lounge area with a special menu of select bites and beverages. Throughout the week, Basilico offers Industry Night specials every Tuesday, wine specials every Wednesday and Ladies Night offers every Thursday. In addition to their al fresco dining and impressive menu options, guests can also enjoy live music on select nights from a variety of amazing artists (live music times, dates and availabilities are subject to change). Follow them on social media for exact dates and times.
Follow Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702) 534-7716.
About Basilico
Located in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo and an eccentric specialty cocktail menu by Bar-Kada Hospitality. Basilico is open from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday with a Daily Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their indoor or outdoor bar and outdoor lounge area with a special menu of select bites and beverages. Throughout the week, Basilico offers Industry Night specials every Tuesday, wine specials every Wednesday and Ladies Night offers every Thursday. In addition to their al fresco dining and impressive menu options, guests can also enjoy live music on select nights from a variety of amazing artists (live music times, dates and availabilities are subject to change). Follow them on social media for exact dates and times.
Follow Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702) 534-7716.
