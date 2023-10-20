Marketing On a Mission LLC Achieves Benefit Corporations for Good Certification
Philadelphia, PA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marketing On a Mission LLC is now a certified Benefit Corporation for Good.
"This was a challenging road and opened my eyes to many things we have now addressed," says Randye S Spina, Founder. "It's wonderful to become part of this growing community of organizations practicing business as a force for good. This achievement is especially rewarding because we're the first organization to be certified in the state of Pennsylvania."
The 3P's of People, Planet, and Profit lie at the very heart of benefit corporations and to become certified, organizations must show a dedication to eight pillars of socially responsible business practices and processes including a commitment to Values, Leadership, Diversity, Community, Environment, Customer, Strategy, and Work-Life Balance.
"This certification affirms our commitment to work with mission-driven organizations, nonprofits, the arts, B Corps, and other socially-engaged small businesses. Each year, we're required to recertify and publish an annual benefit report. We'll continue to expand and grow our awareness and work with Tom Hering, the Co-Founder of Benefit Corporations for Good, who was instrumental in supporting and guiding us towards certification," says Spina.
About Marketing On a Mission LLC
A marketing and communications firm working to empower socially engaged organizations and small businesses with the marketing and communications solutions and services necessary for long-term sustainability. For more information, please visit https://www.marketingonamission.com
About Benefit Corporations for Good
Dedicated to building a community of purpose-driven businesses that are creating meaningful change in the world. They believe in empowering such beacons of light through education, communication and advocacy. Interested in learning more? Visit https://www.benefitcorporationsforgood.com
