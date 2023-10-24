Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the World's First Interactive Treehouse Resort Located in the Smoky Mountains

The world's first interactive treehouse resort has opened up in March 2023 in the Smoky Mountains. Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the first of its kind to provide travelers with an elevated vacation experience with interactive amenities such as 20-foot slides, bucket pulley's, escape hatches, secret ladders, hidden beds, drink chutes, swings, rope climbs and so much more. Guests of all ages can stay and play right on their very own treehouse. The area's most talked about resort.