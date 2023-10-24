Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the World's First Interactive Treehouse Resort Located in the Smoky Mountains
The world's first interactive treehouse resort has opened up in March 2023 in the Smoky Mountains. Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is the first of its kind to provide travelers with an elevated vacation experience with interactive amenities such as 20-foot slides, bucket pulley's, escape hatches, secret ladders, hidden beds, drink chutes, swings, rope climbs and so much more. Guests of all ages can stay and play right on their very own treehouse. The area's most talked about resort.
Sevierville, TN, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new, first-of-its-kind interactive treehouse experience is open in the Smoky Mountains: Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. This is the first-ever interactive treehouse resort and is on target to become the largest resort of its kind in the world upon completion.
Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is situated on 40 acres. Its location overlooks two championship golf courses, the Little Pigeon River and has panoramic views of the Smoky Mountains. It provides its guests with a convenient location to all the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment as well as a short distance from the most visited national park in the United States - the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Our initial inspiration to build a treehouse resort for the Smoky Mountains came after staying in a single treehouse several years ago in another state,” said Amanda Jensen, co-owner of Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. “We have created an interactive experience for people of all ages within the treehouse itself that provides a long list of entertainment that you would expect in a real childhood treehouse such as custom 20-foot slides, escape hatches, bucket pulley’s, swings, rope climbs, crank down bunk beds, working draw bridges, interactive furniture, 50” flat screen smart TV’s, gas grills, indoor LED fireplaces, outdoor wood-burning fireplaces, spacious decks and so much more.”
Sanctuary Treehouse Resort provides Smoky Mountain visitors with a lodging experience that’s unlike anything they’ve ever experienced. With each treehouse, comes a whimsical name along with theming. This leaves visitors eager to come back and try the various themes and options for another unique treehouse vacation. The resorts guests boast in their reviews about the unique accommodations and features that leave them with a feeling of wonder, amazement, and excitement to return.
There are three types of treehouse rentals: Tree Fort, Tree Fort Double and The Luxe. The Tree Fort accommodates up to six guests and features unique amenities such as custom drink shoots to drop most common sized cans or bottles from the kitchenette down to the lower decks, wood burning and LED fireplaces, ship port hole windows, speak easy mahogany doors, spacious decks with outdoor seating, telescopes, swings and rope climbs, bucket pulley’s, escape hatches with secret ladders and more. The Tree Fort Double has all the same features as the Tree Fort but has two of each of the amenities and is 2 treehouses that are connected by a custom-made drawbridge. The Luxe is an elevated treehouse experience and is a popular choice for couples. The Luxe sleeps up to 4 and features upscale amenities and decor such as clawfoot slipper tubs, outdoor tubs, suspended outdoor day beds, full bidet toilet systems, towel warmers, custom tiled showers and more.
The Sanctuary Treehouse Resort in the future will be golf cart access only for guests and will feature a variety of unique amenities that will be added over time, like an enchanted forest for hosting events and a walking trail with a scavenger hunt. Guests will also be able to enjoy future amenities like community hot spring tubs, a gathering area for live entertainment and events, local story tellers and much more.
“We are cultivating a unique resort like no other - for guests to stay, play and retreat for a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Brian Jensen, co-owner of the resort. “We provide our guests with lasting memories, breathtaking views and customizable options to leave them with a desire to come back and stay with us year after year."
Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is an escape that you don't want to miss. The resort has already been featured in Forbes, Southern Living, Travel & Leisure, Wall Street Journal, Weather Channel, Garden & Gun, US News, Tiny Beans, National Geographic, CBS News, FOX, MSNBC, and a long list of other television, magazine, and news outlets.
Since the opening of their first 7 treehouses on March 31, 2023, the resort has successfully hosted hundreds of groups, families, and couples to the area in a very short amount of time. The next 7 treehouses are being released for reservations Winter 2023-24.
The resort has plans to build 130 treehouses upon completion of the project. It is important to this locally family owned and operated resort that the 40 sprawling acres of land are protected for the nature and wildlife that reside on the property. This includes their conscious efforts to maintain its natural aesthetics and building within the topography of the land.
The Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is an innovative, unconventional, and unprecedented concept that has already proven to be the Smoky Mountains newest and most talked about vacation spot in the area.
For more information, visit www.treehouseresort.com.
For additional questions or immediate information, email: amandajensen@treehouseresort.com
