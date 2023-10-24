Celebrate with Bubbly and Blinis as Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant Becomes an Official Telmont Champagne House Offering Exclusive Chef's Pairing Menu
Immerse yourself with the perfect pour and the perfect bite at Aqua as they serve the finest of drinks with a special, table-side caviar cart coming late 2023.
Las Vegas, NV, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Recently awarded with the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator in June 2023, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, by Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, adds to their impressive list of alcoholic beverage offers. Officially titled as a Telmont Champagne House, Aqua will offer this reputable champagne as their house option. Through this partnership they are also now offering the iconic, red Louis XIII de Remy Martin Cognac Grande Champagne menu along with a chef's pairing.
This pairing will be offered as part of a custom red Louis XIII Caviar Menu exclusive to Aqua, which pairs The Perfect Bite with the Perfect Pour. The pairing includes a dish curated by Michelin Star Chef Shaun Hergatt, served in an ultra lux Baccarat glass with a truffle potato espuma, delicate and creamy Uni from Hokkaido, Japan, and crispy potato ribbons, topped with Chef Shaun's propriety Reserve Caviar, from Caspy Caviar, paired alongside a glass of the Louis XIII cognac.
Guests can live in the motto of the acclaimed Cognac brand, "think a century ahead," with an elevated dining experience like never before as Louis XIII Cognac is encouraged to be sipped and enjoyed a certain way. Leading with the nose, guests shall catch the notes of dried roses, honeysuckle, dates, dried figs, walnuts and even notes of preserved fruits.
To further enhance the guests' dining experience, sponsored by Telmont, Aqua is planning and designing an exclusive, in-restaurant caviar cart service where guests can enjoy a dining presentation of Chef Shaun's Caspy Caviar with accoutrements, Telmont Champagne and Louis XIII Cognac table-side, to be launched later this year.
Additionally, Aqua will be launching their new elevated cocktail featuring Remy XO: The Piña XO Cocktail Experience, a groundbreaking concoction that combines Remy XO, fresh lime, bruleed coconut syrup, clarified pineapple juice, and a captivating tropical aroma bubble. This innovative cocktail is presented on a custom-designed Remy coaster, concealing a hidden compartment that reveals a delectable Medjool date stuffed with pineapple goat cheese and bacon. The Pina XO Cocktail Experience promises to elevate the senses, offering a harmonious fusion of flavors and aromas, setting a new standard for cocktail indulgence.
Chef Shaun's brand of Caspy Caviar values the qualities of sustainable and ecological sourcing from environmental friendly farms which ties in with Telmont's project "In the Name of Mother Nature" to lead to sustainability in champagne starting from the vineyard, to the bottle, to labeling and to distribution.
As if Aqua isn't already an exemplary restaurant offering well-crafted dishes and libations throughout the Las Vegas Strip, this new title as an Official Telmont Champagne House and offering of Louis XIII Cognac seals the deal to exceed locals' and tourists' ultimate dining experience.
For more information on Louis XIII Cognac, visit https://us.louisxiii-cognac.com. For more information on Telmont Champagne, visit https://us.champagne-telmont.com/.
For more information, to view the menu, to book a reservation and more, please visit www.aqualv.com.
Follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant (Formerly Known as Caviar Bar by Shaun Hergatt)
At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun’s culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.
Starting October 3, 2023, Aqua will be open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar.
About Resorts World Las Vegas
Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry’s top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
