ICON Foundation Donates $20,000 to Local Organizations
The ICON Foundation, Inc, is donating a total of $20,000 to the Tuckahoe Senior Citizen Center and The Pace Women's Justice Center. ICON Foundation was founded in early 2023 and is the not-for-profit arm of Keller Williams Realty Group in Scarsdale, NY. The 16th Annual Masquerade Ball, held on September 28 at The Surf Club in New Rochelle, was the inaugural fundraising event for the foundation. The event surpassed it's goal, and ICON will continue to support local organizations.
Scarsdale, NY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The ICON Foundation, a community-focused not-for-profit organization dedicated to Impacting Communities in our Neighborhood, is proud to announce its recent contribution to two local organizations in an effort to support and uplift our community. This donation demonstrates the commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need and fostering a stronger, more connected Westchester community.
The ICON Foundation understands the significance of supporting local organizations that play a vital role in addressing various community needs. They firmly believe that the strength of the community lies in the collective efforts of organizations that strive to make a difference. With this commitment in mind, ICON is thrilled to provide financial support to The Tuckahoe Senior Citizens Center and The Pace Women’s Justice Center.
The ICON Foundation was established at the start of 2023 as the not-for-profit arm of Keller Williams Realty Group. Keller Williams Realty Group has a long history of giving back within the community, raising well over $150,000 since its founding in 2008. The annual Masquerade Ball has historically raised money for local organizations and nonprofits, including My Sister’s Place, Feeding Westchester, and The Tuckahoe Senior Citizens Center, whom Keller Williams Realty Group has been supporting for 14 consecutive years. With the establishment of The ICON Foundation, the 16th Annual Masquerade Ball was the most successful event yet, surpassing the fundraising goal and donating $10,000 to each of the beneficiaries.
In the words of ICON Board President and Operating Principle of KWRG, Jamal Hadi, their annual Masquerade Ball “reflects our commitment to serving a higher purpose beyond our business operations. It embodies the heart of our systems and exemplifies our culture of service.”
ICON cordially invites members of the press and the community to attend the check presentation ceremony, taking place on Monday, November 6 at 11:30 AM at the Keller Williams Realty Group Office, located at 760 White Plains Rd., Scarsdale. Light refreshments will be served.
The ICON Foundation recognizes the extraordinary work carried out by these organizations in our community and their invaluable contributions to the well-being and success of the people of Westchester. This donation is intended to bolster their efforts, enabling them to expand their impact and reach even more individuals who depend on their services.
The ICON Foundation would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated supporters, volunteers, and partners, without whom this endeavor would not have been possible. It is their unwavering commitment and generosity that allows the ICON Foundation to continue making a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Special recognition is due to the Platinum Sponsors of the event-Loan Depot, New Age Title Agency, The Law Offices of Anthony J. Cassese, and Rainbow International Restoration.
Moving forward, The ICON Foundation remains committed to serving the community, empowering local organizations, and fostering a sense of unity and compassion among Westchester residents. The board is excited about the possibilities and opportunities that lie for The ICON Foundation.
For more information about The ICON Foundation, please visit the website at www.iconfoundation.org or email at iconfoundation@gmail.com.
Media Contact:
Sarah DeRise, Vice-President
The ICON Foundation
917-539-5583
sarah.derise@kw.com
ICON Executive Board
Jamal Hadi, President
Sarah DeRise, Vice President
Jeff Hanrahan, Treasurer
Lynn Kunak, Secretary
P.J. Collins, Board Member
Safiya Swan, Board Member
The ICON Foundation, Inc.
760 White Plains Ave.
Scarsdale, NY 10583
914-713-3270
iconfoundationorg@gmail.com
www.iconfoundation.org
