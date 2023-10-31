ICON Foundation Donates $20,000 to Local Organizations

The ICON Foundation, Inc, is donating a total of $20,000 to the Tuckahoe Senior Citizen Center and The Pace Women's Justice Center. ICON Foundation was founded in early 2023 and is the not-for-profit arm of Keller Williams Realty Group in Scarsdale, NY. The 16th Annual Masquerade Ball, held on September 28 at The Surf Club in New Rochelle, was the inaugural fundraising event for the foundation. The event surpassed it's goal, and ICON will continue to support local organizations.