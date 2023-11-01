Indiana Parkinson Foundation Announces Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s Event
Westfield, IN, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Indiana Parkinson Foundation has officially announced its inaugural 2023 Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s Event. This single-day event will have beginner, advanced and intermediate rounds as well as courts reserved to teach players with Parkinson’s how they can adapt and play their best game.
The Indiana Parkinson Foundation is a local non-profit organization, whose mission is to come alongside those with Parkinson’s and their families to provide valuable programs and services to improve their lives physically, mentally, and spiritually. Proceeds from this P4P event will go to IPF and the programs and services they provide for the Parkinson’s Community.
They encourage those with Parkinson’s to continue to “Choose to Move” throughout their journey with Parkinson’s in order to combat the symptoms of the disease. Pickleball not only gets people moving, but it is fun, social and also includes crossbody movements which are also highly beneficial for those with Parkinson’s disease.
IPF offers exercise, support, and education throughout the state for those with Parkinson’s and their families. These programs help to fight the motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, but they also bring people together offering opportunities to uplift and encourage one another. Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive disease without a cure, so isolation and depression can be one of the hardest non-motor symptoms to combat. With exercise, support, and educational classes, groups, and events we hope to eliminate the risk of isolation. For more on the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, please visit indianaparkinson.org.
Register today at https://www.indianaparkinson.org/p4p/ and play in our inaugural Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s event.
The Indiana Parkinson Foundation is a local non-profit organization, whose mission is to come alongside those with Parkinson’s and their families to provide valuable programs and services to improve their lives physically, mentally, and spiritually. Proceeds from this P4P event will go to IPF and the programs and services they provide for the Parkinson’s Community.
They encourage those with Parkinson’s to continue to “Choose to Move” throughout their journey with Parkinson’s in order to combat the symptoms of the disease. Pickleball not only gets people moving, but it is fun, social and also includes crossbody movements which are also highly beneficial for those with Parkinson’s disease.
IPF offers exercise, support, and education throughout the state for those with Parkinson’s and their families. These programs help to fight the motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, but they also bring people together offering opportunities to uplift and encourage one another. Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive disease without a cure, so isolation and depression can be one of the hardest non-motor symptoms to combat. With exercise, support, and educational classes, groups, and events we hope to eliminate the risk of isolation. For more on the Indiana Parkinson Foundation, please visit indianaparkinson.org.
Register today at https://www.indianaparkinson.org/p4p/ and play in our inaugural Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s event.
Contact
Indiana Parkinson FoundationContact
Kim Williams
317-753-3823
https://www.indianaparkinson.org
Kim Williams
317-753-3823
https://www.indianaparkinson.org
Categories