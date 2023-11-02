New Principled Technologies Research Study Highlights Dell Open Server Manager Built on OpenBMC
In its latest research report, Principled Technologies (PT) explains how Dell Open Server Manager provides Dell cloud scale servers with root-of-trust security, easy lifecycle management, and Dell Support for open-source OpenBMC - on top of the extensive feature list of OpenBMC.
Durham, NC, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In organizations that use large data centers full of systems from multiple vendors, administrators must often contend with a variety of management solutions. To help address this challenge, Dell Open Server Manager built on OpenBMC makes Dell cloud scale servers compatible with the OpenBMC management standard. PT researched the benefits and features of this solution in their latest research report.
According to PT, “With OpenBMC, it is possible to deploy BMC software that can work across a variety of vendors. Admins can create or purchase tools that use IPMI, Redfish, or SSH to perform industry-standard operations on hundreds or thousands of servers at once. Dell Open Server Manager adds critical features to the OpenBMC firmware stack. The software provides the safety of silicon-based root of trust, Dell lifecycle updates for easy firmware and BIOS management, and SupportAssist log bundles for expert Dell support. . . . Open Server Manager is a strong step towards allowing CSPs to manage hyperscale environments with products from many different vendors, especially as the adoption of OpenBMC and other open standards increases.”
To learn more, read the report: https://facts.pt/9npkMnc.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
