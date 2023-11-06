Just Released "StayNew" App Makes Finding the Newest Hotels Easy and Convenient

StayNew helps travelers find the newest and most recently renovated hotels within 3 clicks. Because Newer Is Better™. Easily find the newest hotels in the U.S. town while traveling. Newer hotels generally are in better condition. The furnishings, paint, lighting, availability of electrical/USB outlets, etc., all are better. Simply state the city, and the app will display hotels newest to oldest by construction and renovation date(s). Then book your stay directly with the hotel.