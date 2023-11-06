Just Released "StayNew" App Makes Finding the Newest Hotels Easy and Convenient
StayNew helps travelers find the newest and most recently renovated hotels within 3 clicks. Because Newer Is Better™. Easily find the newest hotels in the U.S. town while traveling. Newer hotels generally are in better condition. The furnishings, paint, lighting, availability of electrical/USB outlets, etc., all are better. Simply state the city, and the app will display hotels newest to oldest by construction and renovation date(s). Then book your stay directly with the hotel.
Auburndale, FL, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B & H App Development today announced the release of its “StayNew” hotel finder app available for immediate free download in the Apple Store and Google Play store. StayNew helps travelers find the newest and most recently renovated hotels within 3 clicks. Because Newer Is Better™.
Easily find the newest hotels in the U.S. town while traveling. Newer hotels generally are in better condition. The furnishings, paint, lighting, availability of electrical/USB outlets, etc., all are better. Simply state the city, and the app will display hotels newest to oldest by construction and renovation date(s). Then book your stay directly with the hotel, or on the hotel’s app or on your favorite travel app. Use the StayNew app alongside your other sources of travel information to get to the newest hotels fast, easily, and free.
“As a longtime traveler, I realized that the newer a hotel is, the more enjoyable will be my stay. Prior to the StayNew app, this information was nowhere to be found in a convenient, easy to use, method. Now the StayNew app to make it super simple to use,” said Brad Wolansky, co-founder.
StayNew works with both Apple and Android mobile phones. It is free to download, free to use, and is available today. Commercial sponsorships are now available, and B & H App Development is prioritizing brands on a first come first served basis for the limited opportunities available. Contact staynew100@gmail.com.
Contact
Brad Wolansky
316-347-0489
http://go.staynew.app/web
