Rhodium Digital Achieves Acclaim by Winning the MVP Partner Award at Deltek ProjectCon 2023

Rhodium Digital, a Deltek Premier Partner specializing in project-centric business management systems, is recognized as a Most Valuable Project (MVP) Award winner at Deltek ProjectCon 2023. Rhodium was honored with the Partner Award, celebrating their collaboration with Wade Consulting, contributing to their significant business growth. Deltek, a global leader in project-based enterprise software solutions, bestows this recognition to the most innovative among its Customer and Partner Community.