Rhodium Digital Achieves Acclaim by Winning the MVP Partner Award at Deltek ProjectCon 2023
Rhodium Digital, a Deltek Premier Partner specializing in project-centric business management systems, is recognized as a Most Valuable Project (MVP) Award winner at Deltek ProjectCon 2023. Rhodium was honored with the Partner Award, celebrating their collaboration with Wade Consulting, contributing to their significant business growth. Deltek, a global leader in project-based enterprise software solutions, bestows this recognition to the most innovative among its Customer and Partner Community.
Calgary, Canada, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rhodium Digital, a Deltek Premier Partner, has earned the prestigious Partner Award for Most Valuable Project (MVP) at Deltek ProjectCon 2023. Annually, during its user conference, Deltek, the foremost global provider of software and solutions for project-based enterprises, bestows MVP Awards upon the most innovative firms within its global Customer and Partner community.
The Partner Award distinguishes a Deltek Partner and Customer that have jointly executed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Deltek Premier Partner, Rhodium Digital in collaboration with their customer, Wade Consulting, both hailing from Alberta, Canada, undertook their Deltek Vantagepoint implementation Wade Consulting, amid recent rapid expansion, sought a robust and integrated ERP system to gain deeper insights into the health of individual projects. With Rhodium Digital's expertise as a Deltek Vantagepoint partner, Wade Consulting successfully transitioned from their previous software and manual spreadsheet operations to a live system in just two months, thereby laying the foundation for sustained double-digit growth in the years to come.
Craig LaFranchise, Managing Partner of Rhodium Digital, expressed their pride in being selected as Deltek's Partner Award MVP, attributing this recognition to the strong client relationships they have cultivated and their unwavering commitment to client success. Rhodium acknowledged the support of Clients and Partners, affirming their dedication to delivering the highest quality service in the future.
This accolade underscores Rhodium Digital's commitment to consistently surpassing their own rigorous standards, all in service to their clientele. They extend profound gratitude for this award, which reinforces their steadfast dedication to their mission of successfully implementing system and process changes for project-centric professional services firms.
Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer, commended this year's MVP Award winners and the remarkable work carried out by each business, emphasizing the honor of these organizations choosing Deltek's industry-leading solutions as a key component of their path to success. The nominations received this year came from companies of various sizes and locations worldwide, all with diverse business goals achieved over the past year.
Read about Deltek’s 2023 Most Valuable Project winners - Deltek Celebrates MVP Award Winners at ProjectCon 2023.
About Rhodium Digital:
Rhodium Digital operates as a technology advisory practice and Deltek Premier Partner, focused on empowering project-centric businesses with contemporary applications and processes. They aim to create streamlined, future-resilient firms that achieve a high return on their investments in everyday systems. With over two decades of experience as both end-users and business owners running their own project-centric consultancies, their team combines their expertise in implementing software to facilitate transformative journeys for their clients. Rhodium Digital has been a part of the Deltek End-User and Partner community since the early 2000s, boasting intimate technical knowledge of multiple Deltek ERP database structures, coupled with hands-on functionality experience, to deliver what is both feasible within a client's system and practical from an end-users' perspective.
For tailored Deltek solutions to elevate your firm, please contact Rhodium Digital.
About Wade Consulting:
Wade Consulting specializes in building science and structural engineering disciplines. They collaborate with building owners, developers, and architects to design new structures, assess existing buildings, and make repairs that ensure long-term value and durability. Their engineering solutions meet customer expectations, create long-term value, and protect the buildings that hold significance within their communities.
Learn more about Wade's commitment to being "First at Making Buildings Last" by visiting Wade Consulting.
About Deltek:
Deltek, a leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, believes that better software leads to better projects. With over 30,000 organizations and millions of users in more than 80 countries worldwide, Deltek is the go-to source for superior project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Their industry-specific expertise empowers firms to achieve peak performance, maximizing productivity and revenue in the process.
The Partner Award distinguishes a Deltek Partner and Customer that have jointly executed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Deltek Premier Partner, Rhodium Digital in collaboration with their customer, Wade Consulting, both hailing from Alberta, Canada, undertook their Deltek Vantagepoint implementation Wade Consulting, amid recent rapid expansion, sought a robust and integrated ERP system to gain deeper insights into the health of individual projects. With Rhodium Digital's expertise as a Deltek Vantagepoint partner, Wade Consulting successfully transitioned from their previous software and manual spreadsheet operations to a live system in just two months, thereby laying the foundation for sustained double-digit growth in the years to come.
Craig LaFranchise, Managing Partner of Rhodium Digital, expressed their pride in being selected as Deltek's Partner Award MVP, attributing this recognition to the strong client relationships they have cultivated and their unwavering commitment to client success. Rhodium acknowledged the support of Clients and Partners, affirming their dedication to delivering the highest quality service in the future.
This accolade underscores Rhodium Digital's commitment to consistently surpassing their own rigorous standards, all in service to their clientele. They extend profound gratitude for this award, which reinforces their steadfast dedication to their mission of successfully implementing system and process changes for project-centric professional services firms.
Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer, commended this year's MVP Award winners and the remarkable work carried out by each business, emphasizing the honor of these organizations choosing Deltek's industry-leading solutions as a key component of their path to success. The nominations received this year came from companies of various sizes and locations worldwide, all with diverse business goals achieved over the past year.
Read about Deltek’s 2023 Most Valuable Project winners - Deltek Celebrates MVP Award Winners at ProjectCon 2023.
About Rhodium Digital:
Rhodium Digital operates as a technology advisory practice and Deltek Premier Partner, focused on empowering project-centric businesses with contemporary applications and processes. They aim to create streamlined, future-resilient firms that achieve a high return on their investments in everyday systems. With over two decades of experience as both end-users and business owners running their own project-centric consultancies, their team combines their expertise in implementing software to facilitate transformative journeys for their clients. Rhodium Digital has been a part of the Deltek End-User and Partner community since the early 2000s, boasting intimate technical knowledge of multiple Deltek ERP database structures, coupled with hands-on functionality experience, to deliver what is both feasible within a client's system and practical from an end-users' perspective.
For tailored Deltek solutions to elevate your firm, please contact Rhodium Digital.
About Wade Consulting:
Wade Consulting specializes in building science and structural engineering disciplines. They collaborate with building owners, developers, and architects to design new structures, assess existing buildings, and make repairs that ensure long-term value and durability. Their engineering solutions meet customer expectations, create long-term value, and protect the buildings that hold significance within their communities.
Learn more about Wade's commitment to being "First at Making Buildings Last" by visiting Wade Consulting.
About Deltek:
Deltek, a leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, believes that better software leads to better projects. With over 30,000 organizations and millions of users in more than 80 countries worldwide, Deltek is the go-to source for superior project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Their industry-specific expertise empowers firms to achieve peak performance, maximizing productivity and revenue in the process.
Contact
Rhodium DigitalContact
Craig LaFranchise
780-993-3536
https://rhodiumdigital.io/
Craig LaFranchise
780-993-3536
https://rhodiumdigital.io/
Categories