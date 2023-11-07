Sentinel Mouthguards Announces Biggest Sale of the Year: Black Friday Extravaganza Lasts All Month Long
Sentinel Mouthguards, the industry leader in custom mouthguards, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday sale, which is set to take place throughout the entire month of November, starting from November 1 and ending on December 1. This sale offers customers an exclusive opportunity to save big on premium dental protection and teeth whitening solutions, just in time for the holiday season.
Saint Petersburg, FL, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Enjoy 30% Off Site-Wide
This Black Friday, Sentinel Mouthguards is empowering customers to protect their smiles and wallets simultaneously. From dental night guards for teeth grinders to sports mouth guards that offer superior protection during athletic activities, Sentinel Mouthguards has everything you need to safeguard your oral health. Plus, for those looking to brighten their smiles, their teeth whitening products are designed to enhance your confidence with a radiant, dazzling smile.
Take advantage of their month-long sale and enjoy a 30% discount on every product available on their website. This means you can invest in top-quality dental protection and teeth whitening solutions without breaking the bank.
Why Choose Sentinel Mouthguards?
Custom Fit, Ultimate Comfort: Sentinel Mouthguards are tailor-made to ensure a perfect fit, maximizing comfort and protection.
Durable and Reliable: Crafted from high-quality materials, Sentinel Mouthguards are built to last, offering long-term durability and reliability.
Professional-Grade Teeth Whitening: Transform your smile with their professional-grade teeth whitening products, delivering impressive results safely and effectively.
The Gift of Health: Perfect for Teeth Grinders, Athletes, and Smile Enthusiasts
Whether you're a habitual teeth grinder seeking relief, an athlete striving for peak performance, or someone wanting to enhance their smile's brilliance, Sentinel Mouthguards has the ideal solution for you. Give the gift of health and confidence this holiday season by choosing Sentinel Mouthguards – where quality meets affordability.
How to Take Advantage of the Black Friday Extravaganza:
Visit sentinelmouthguards.com from November 1 to December 1.
Browse the wide selection of custom night guards, sports mouth guards, teeth whitening products and more. Enter promo code BF2023 at checkout to enjoy a 30% discount on your entire order.
Join Sentinel Mouthguards in celebrating a month-long Black Friday extravaganza – where your well-being and savings go hand in hand.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ashely Notarmaso Sentinel Mouthguards Phone: 888.317.0724 Email: info@sentinelmouthguards.com Website: sentinelmouthguards.com
