Shabach Enterprise Takes Houston by Storm with the Inaugural Fade To Black Arts Festival
Embark on a week-long arts journey, celebrating creativity, talent, and culture. Immerse yourself in a captivating festival of music, art, and performance.
Houston, TX, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shabach Enterprise, is thrilled to announce the Fade To Black Arts Festival, a city-wide effort celebrating African-American artistry through film, music, poetry, theater, and more. The festival takes place from June 8-14, 2025, and marks a significant milestone in Texas, both economically and culturally.
In Downtown Houston and its immediate surrounding areas, the festival will feature diverse activities, including theater performances, film screenings, celebrity appearances, educational events, and engaging youth programs.
S. Denise O'Neal, Executive Director and Playwright, is available for media interviews to discuss the festival's lineup and sponsorship opportunities. O'Neal says, "Our city is long overdue for a movement demonstrating meaningful support for its Black artists. This festival intends to position Houston as the new arts vacation destination for them and their arts enthusiasts!"
Shabach Enterprise is dedicated to advancing the careers of over 300 African-American playwrights nationwide and 600 local BIPOC artists. For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Info@FadeToBlackFest.com or visit www.FadeToBlackFest.com.
To stay updated on the festival, make sure to follow Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @FadeToBlackfest.
832-877-7609
FadeToBlackFest.com
Media Contacts:
Phyllis Bailey - 832-439-1677 (Houston, TX)
Kysha Reid - 678-778-9081 (Atlanta, GA)
Sarah Edwards - 323-691-1377 (Los Angeles, CA)
