Alpha Serve Introduces Looker Studio Connector for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a Ukrainian software development company and Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, proudly presents its latest innovation - the Looker Studio Connector for Jira, a significant leap towards advanced business analytics.
Kyiv, Ukraine, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve's Looker Studio Connector for Jira is an advanced integration solution developed to enhance the depth and efficiency of Jira reporting and data analysis. It provides a seamless, no-code method for users to integrate Jira with Looker Studio, empowering users to optimize their in-depth data research by constructing dynamic Looker Studio dashboards and generating clear, insightful reports from various data sources. As an indispensable resource, it complies with the goals of data strategists, enabling them to make informed decisions and elevate the quality of their project assessments and operational processes within the Jira platform.
The Looker Studio Connector for Jira boasts many practical features that strengthen Jira reporting and data management. Jira Looker Studio is purpose-built to allow users to access a wide range of Jira data, including Custom fields, History, and Agile data, providing an all-round understanding of the project data. Additionally, it offers seamless integration with popular Marketplace Apps like Tempo apps, Projectrak, Time in Status, Xray, and Zephyr Scale, ensuring comprehensive and complete data access.
The Looker Studio Connector for Jira also provides advanced filtering options, allowing users to utilize Basic and JQL (Jira Query Language) filters for precise data retrieval. With trustworthy data security features, Jira users can configure permission settings to manage Jira data access and sharing effectively, safeguarding information confidentiality and integrity. Furthermore, sharing Looker Studio dashboards becomes effortless, extending access to non-Jira users and promoting collaboration for informed decision-making.
Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, commented on the release, "The digital ecosystem demands precision and clarity. Looker Studio Connector for Jira, developed by our highly skilled Alpha Serve team with utmost attention to detail, is a reliable and high-performing tool organizations can rely on to optimize their Jira data analysis. Now Jira users can create compelling, readable graphs and charts, enabling effective data communication without limitations, regardless of the data volume."
Alpha Serve, a Ukraine-based company, specializes in developing applications to enhance analytical capabilities through connectors. Their primary focus is on integrating professional software with leading BI platforms. Notable among Alpha Serve's specialized BI Connectors for Jira are Power BI Connector, Tableau Connector, monday.com App Marketplace, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector, BigQuery Connector, and Oracle Analytics Connector. Furthermore, their advanced add-ons have gained recognition on platforms like the ServiceNow Store, Zendesk Marketplace, and Shopify App Store.
