Virtual Emotional Intelligence/Anger Management Facilitator Certification
COVID-19 has dramatically increased the need for Certified Anger Management Facilitators worldwide, especially for business and industry. Anderson & Anderson, APC has been the leader in evidence-based intervention for impulse control since 1982.
Los Angeles, CA, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emotional Intelligence/Anger Management Facilitator Certification will be held on December 1 and 2, 2023. To Register, contact George Anderson at 310-476-0908.
Anger Management Classes and Coaching are quietly becoming two of the most lucrative niches for Side-Hustles in the U.S.
Each participant will receive copies of the popular Amazon.com Anger Anger Management Client workbooks, "Gaining Control of Ourselves" for adults and "Controling Ourselves" for adolescents.
Finally, each participant will be invted to complete the internationally recognized EQ-I-2.0 emotional intelligence assessments.
Contact
Anderson & Anderson
George Anderson
310-476-0908
emotionalintelligenceforphysicians.com
