Principled Technologies Found That Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL Outperformed Three Competitors While Offering a Lower Price Per Performance
In Principled Technologies (PT) testing, Azure Database for MySQL handled more database transactions per second (TPS) with lower latency than three other MySQL services and cost less for the same performance.
Durham, NC, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MySQL databases serve as the powerful database for many business-critical workloads. In addition to scalability and high availability, the fully managed Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL service offers strong performance, as demonstrated in PT testing. The Azure delivered up to 2.26 times the TPS of three competitors—Amazon Aurora MySQL, Amazon Relational Database Service for MySQL, and Google Cloud SQL for MySQL—up to 55 percent lower latency, and up to 54 percent lower price per performance than the competition.
The PT report notes: “(b)etter MySQL performance could mean more ecommerce sales, support for more gaming users, increased transactions, or better database performance wherever MySQL serves as the back end.”
To learn more about PT’s performance claims and PT’s testing, read the report at https://facts.pt/z5OCeh2. Check out the infographic (https://facts.pt/mUB6vC8) or the video (https://facts.pt/k9t2lm3) for a quick recap of testing and results.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
The PT report notes: “(b)etter MySQL performance could mean more ecommerce sales, support for more gaming users, increased transactions, or better database performance wherever MySQL serves as the back end.”
To learn more about PT’s performance claims and PT’s testing, read the report at https://facts.pt/z5OCeh2. Check out the infographic (https://facts.pt/mUB6vC8) or the video (https://facts.pt/k9t2lm3) for a quick recap of testing and results.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories