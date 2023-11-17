Central Florida Lifestyle Announces the Launch of 25 New Community Websites
Orlando, FL, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been the premier source for everything community. Beginning November 17, Central Florida Lifestyle and CentralFloridaLifestyle.com are pleased to announce the launch of 9 new community focused websites with 25 to be completed by January 5, 2024.
These websites will serve as the go-to destination for residents in their respective markets, providing everything from the best restaurants to local county and city information, all while highlighting the amazing individuals who are making a difference within the community. The first nine sites include: Osceola County, Winter Park, College Park, MetroWest, Lake Nona, Windermere, Winter Garden, Horizon West and Altamonte Springs with the remaining sites launching in January 2024 and will include communities and counties like Manatee County, Hillsborough County, and Ocala just to name a few.
As Central Florida continues to grow and thrive, it has become increasingly important for residents to have access to reliable and comprehensive local resources. Central Florida Lifestyle has recognized this need and is proud to present these new community websites, designed to keep residents informed, engaged, and connected to their communities like never before.
Additionally, the websites will offer comprehensive information about local county and city services, helping residents navigate and understand the resources available to them. Whether it's searching for public amenities, understanding transportation options, or finding local news and updates, these community websites will serve as a one-stop resource hub for all residents.
"We are thrilled to launch these new community websites," says Waylon Krush Chief Executive Officer of Central Florida Lifestyle. "It has always been our mission to create a platform that brings communities together and celebrates their unique spirit from coast to coast. With these websites, we hope to provide residents with the tools and information they need to fully immerse themselves in their neighborhood and to support local businesses and individuals."
Stay tuned to Central Florida Lifestyle's website and social media channels for the latest updates and the URL links to these exciting new resources.
To learn more about these sites or to secure a premium marketing bundle package, please contact sales@lifestylescfl.com.
About Central Florida Lifestyle:
For over a two decades, Central Florida Lifestyle has been delivered to homes throughout Central Florida with a commitment to providing engaging and relevant content, Central Florida Lifestyle serves as a trusted guide for the vibrant communities it covers.
These websites will serve as the go-to destination for residents in their respective markets, providing everything from the best restaurants to local county and city information, all while highlighting the amazing individuals who are making a difference within the community. The first nine sites include: Osceola County, Winter Park, College Park, MetroWest, Lake Nona, Windermere, Winter Garden, Horizon West and Altamonte Springs with the remaining sites launching in January 2024 and will include communities and counties like Manatee County, Hillsborough County, and Ocala just to name a few.
As Central Florida continues to grow and thrive, it has become increasingly important for residents to have access to reliable and comprehensive local resources. Central Florida Lifestyle has recognized this need and is proud to present these new community websites, designed to keep residents informed, engaged, and connected to their communities like never before.
Additionally, the websites will offer comprehensive information about local county and city services, helping residents navigate and understand the resources available to them. Whether it's searching for public amenities, understanding transportation options, or finding local news and updates, these community websites will serve as a one-stop resource hub for all residents.
"We are thrilled to launch these new community websites," says Waylon Krush Chief Executive Officer of Central Florida Lifestyle. "It has always been our mission to create a platform that brings communities together and celebrates their unique spirit from coast to coast. With these websites, we hope to provide residents with the tools and information they need to fully immerse themselves in their neighborhood and to support local businesses and individuals."
Stay tuned to Central Florida Lifestyle's website and social media channels for the latest updates and the URL links to these exciting new resources.
To learn more about these sites or to secure a premium marketing bundle package, please contact sales@lifestylescfl.com.
About Central Florida Lifestyle:
For over a two decades, Central Florida Lifestyle has been delivered to homes throughout Central Florida with a commitment to providing engaging and relevant content, Central Florida Lifestyle serves as a trusted guide for the vibrant communities it covers.
Contact
Lifestyles CFLContact
Sharon Lam
(407) 907-4442
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Sharon Lam
(407) 907-4442
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Categories