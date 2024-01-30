Product Developers: PathPro is a Cutting-Edge Feature Voting Software That Embraces Community-Driven Feedback

PathPro lets product developers (whether an individual or an entire team) to capture and quantify feedback from their actual customers. Through features voting, feature submissions, and interactive, roadmap-like "Product Paths," PathPro informs developers on exactly what to work on next based on real-world feedback and analytics, saving countless hours of development costs while building a truly robust community around any given product.