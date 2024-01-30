Product Developers: PathPro is a Cutting-Edge Feature Voting Software That Embraces Community-Driven Feedback
PathPro lets product developers (whether an individual or an entire team) to capture and quantify feedback from their actual customers. Through features voting, feature submissions, and interactive, roadmap-like "Product Paths," PathPro informs developers on exactly what to work on next based on real-world feedback and analytics, saving countless hours of development costs while building a truly robust community around any given product.
Oakwood, OH, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PathPro LLC. Unveils Cutting-Edge Feature Voting Software to Embrace Community-Driven Feedback
PathPro LLC., a leading innovator in software-based product development, has officially opened up pre-orders for its revolutionary feature voting software, PathPro. PathPro allows software developers to embrace the power of their community in order to optimize their product’s development “path” based on feedback, feature suggestions, feature voting, and other data captured from customers actively using their product. What sets PathPro apart from similar products? While PathPro is a great project management tool unto itself, the software is primarily focused on a product’s community. PathPro captures community feedback through feature voting, collecting new feature ideas, and more, all while capturing valuable user data in order to inform product developers exactly on what to work on next.
In an era where user feedback is paramount, PathPro is a user-friendly tool that streamlines collaboration between software developers and the customers actively using their products. For product developers, PathPro essentially eliminates the age old question of “What do we work on next?” as they’re now able to capture all feedback from their entire user base to make informed decisions. With PathPro, a product developer will always know what to work on next while building truly next-level customer loyalty, all while saving on development costs that were previously wasted on features their community never really needed.
Key features of PathPro Include:
Community-Centric Product Growth: Whether a product developer sells a single software-based product, or multiple products, PathPro will build a community around each, unifying community feedback and organizing all data in an intuitive, “at a glance” dashboard that showcases community growth, feature submissions, and more.
Capture and Quantify Community Feedback: Product developers will establish a collaborative feedback loop with their customers, fostering an unrivaled sense of community while ensuring that users feel heard and valued. The path is simple: First, a customer submits a feature idea. Next, it is voted upon by other users. Lastly, the product developer’s team “adopts” in-demand features to their development path, while giving credit to all contributing community members.
Feature Voting: PathPro provides customizable “feature voting,” allowing customers and community members to offer feedback and upvote proposed features. Feedback is quantified via detailed analytics—upvote counts, most commented-on suggestions, and more—automatically raising the most in-demand features “to the top” so product developers always know what to work on next.
Roadmap-like “Product Paths”: PathPro presents upcoming releases to community members in an organized manner, ensuring that a product’s customers are constantly informed of upcoming releases, while also allowing members to take part in discussions on every planned update.
Community Stats and Ranks: Software developers can grow their community like never before, not only by directly interacting with customers, but also by assigning ranks (based on contributions and interactions), analyzing involvement via member analytics, and other powerful, stat-based details on their community.
Team Management: PathPro supports entire teams, and allows team members to be assigned to any project/product in order to manage its community and tasks.
A Customer / Developer Ecosystem: PathPro is unique in that it is a forward-facing, community-driven platform bridging the gap between product developers and their actual customers. It provides a truly collaborative development path that eliminates guesswork and wasted development fees, all while building a truly loyal community around any given product. With PathPro, community members are given a voice, while product developers can finally capture and analyze priceless feedback from actual customers. It’s truly a collaborative experience: Endless voices on a single, unified path.
Josh Sears, PathPro’s CEO and Lead Designer, says, “After designing and launching multiple software-based products, the biggest lesson learned is that customer feedback is key in ensuring our team can build the best product possible, while saving time on guesswork. Being able to have a customer base tell us exactly what to work on next has been essential, but capturing that feedback in an efficient manner had proven difficult in the past. Where previously we simply tagged emails or support tickets, we found that system was simply not manageable. PathPro is our answer to collecting and quantifying community-driven feedback, ensuring that PathPro customers can equally embrace the insight of users behind their own products."
PathPro has been in development since 2021, and is officially launching in early 2024. Preorders are now being accepted, and those will save customers 25% for life, a rather aggressive promotion sure to appeal to early adopters. For those unsure, PathPro also has a very robust working demo, that doubles as the product’s very own “Product Path.” PathPro will offer multiple, tier-based plans to fit any user’s needs, from individuals to large teams. With a dedication to innovation and a customer-centric approach, PathPro delivers a cutting-edge solution that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape, all while providing an incredible customer support experience to boot. To find out more, please visit https://pathpro.co.
PathPro LLC., a leading innovator in software-based product development, has officially opened up pre-orders for its revolutionary feature voting software, PathPro. PathPro allows software developers to embrace the power of their community in order to optimize their product’s development “path” based on feedback, feature suggestions, feature voting, and other data captured from customers actively using their product. What sets PathPro apart from similar products? While PathPro is a great project management tool unto itself, the software is primarily focused on a product’s community. PathPro captures community feedback through feature voting, collecting new feature ideas, and more, all while capturing valuable user data in order to inform product developers exactly on what to work on next.
In an era where user feedback is paramount, PathPro is a user-friendly tool that streamlines collaboration between software developers and the customers actively using their products. For product developers, PathPro essentially eliminates the age old question of “What do we work on next?” as they’re now able to capture all feedback from their entire user base to make informed decisions. With PathPro, a product developer will always know what to work on next while building truly next-level customer loyalty, all while saving on development costs that were previously wasted on features their community never really needed.
Key features of PathPro Include:
Community-Centric Product Growth: Whether a product developer sells a single software-based product, or multiple products, PathPro will build a community around each, unifying community feedback and organizing all data in an intuitive, “at a glance” dashboard that showcases community growth, feature submissions, and more.
Capture and Quantify Community Feedback: Product developers will establish a collaborative feedback loop with their customers, fostering an unrivaled sense of community while ensuring that users feel heard and valued. The path is simple: First, a customer submits a feature idea. Next, it is voted upon by other users. Lastly, the product developer’s team “adopts” in-demand features to their development path, while giving credit to all contributing community members.
Feature Voting: PathPro provides customizable “feature voting,” allowing customers and community members to offer feedback and upvote proposed features. Feedback is quantified via detailed analytics—upvote counts, most commented-on suggestions, and more—automatically raising the most in-demand features “to the top” so product developers always know what to work on next.
Roadmap-like “Product Paths”: PathPro presents upcoming releases to community members in an organized manner, ensuring that a product’s customers are constantly informed of upcoming releases, while also allowing members to take part in discussions on every planned update.
Community Stats and Ranks: Software developers can grow their community like never before, not only by directly interacting with customers, but also by assigning ranks (based on contributions and interactions), analyzing involvement via member analytics, and other powerful, stat-based details on their community.
Team Management: PathPro supports entire teams, and allows team members to be assigned to any project/product in order to manage its community and tasks.
A Customer / Developer Ecosystem: PathPro is unique in that it is a forward-facing, community-driven platform bridging the gap between product developers and their actual customers. It provides a truly collaborative development path that eliminates guesswork and wasted development fees, all while building a truly loyal community around any given product. With PathPro, community members are given a voice, while product developers can finally capture and analyze priceless feedback from actual customers. It’s truly a collaborative experience: Endless voices on a single, unified path.
Josh Sears, PathPro’s CEO and Lead Designer, says, “After designing and launching multiple software-based products, the biggest lesson learned is that customer feedback is key in ensuring our team can build the best product possible, while saving time on guesswork. Being able to have a customer base tell us exactly what to work on next has been essential, but capturing that feedback in an efficient manner had proven difficult in the past. Where previously we simply tagged emails or support tickets, we found that system was simply not manageable. PathPro is our answer to collecting and quantifying community-driven feedback, ensuring that PathPro customers can equally embrace the insight of users behind their own products."
PathPro has been in development since 2021, and is officially launching in early 2024. Preorders are now being accepted, and those will save customers 25% for life, a rather aggressive promotion sure to appeal to early adopters. For those unsure, PathPro also has a very robust working demo, that doubles as the product’s very own “Product Path.” PathPro will offer multiple, tier-based plans to fit any user’s needs, from individuals to large teams. With a dedication to innovation and a customer-centric approach, PathPro delivers a cutting-edge solution that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape, all while providing an incredible customer support experience to boot. To find out more, please visit https://pathpro.co.
Contact
PathPro LLC.Contact
Josh Sears
937-830-7227
http://pathpro.co
Josh Sears
937-830-7227
http://pathpro.co
Categories