"Robert and Michelle's Holiday Party" Shines Bright for Speak Up for Kids, Raising $184K and 1,000 Toy Donations for Foster Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness

"Robert and Friends' Holiday Party" in Palm Beach achieved remarkable success, raising $184,000 and collecting 1,000 toys for over 1,600 foster-involved children and housing-insecure youth. Hosted at La Masseria, the event, which began as a small house party over two decades ago, has grown into a powerful fundraiser, exemplifying community spirit.