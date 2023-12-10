Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, of The Cassata Foundation, Donates Gifts and Toys to 40 Local Children and Families
Huntington, NY, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rosario S. Cassata and his wife, Carolyn, of The Cassata Foundation, hosted its Annual Event, "Shop with a Cop," along with Officer Delgado of the Suffolk County Police Department 2nd Precinct.
This year, The Cassata Family donated gifts and presents to over 40 local children and their families in the Huntington Community on Long Island.
Rosario S. Cassata said, "This is such a great opportunity to have the local children bond with their local police officers while putting smiles on their faces."
On hand was The Suffolk County Police Department, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Members of the Armed Forces, Father Racos of Saint Elizabeth's Church Melville, the Staff of Target in Huntington, Sal Ferro of the Town of Huntington and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.
The Cassata Foundation is a 510(c)(3) Non-for-Profit Family Foundation on Long Island, N.Y. which donates and provides gifts, grants and scholarships to many organizations, individuals and students.
This year, The Cassata Family donated gifts and presents to over 40 local children and their families in the Huntington Community on Long Island.
Rosario S. Cassata said, "This is such a great opportunity to have the local children bond with their local police officers while putting smiles on their faces."
On hand was The Suffolk County Police Department, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Members of the Armed Forces, Father Racos of Saint Elizabeth's Church Melville, the Staff of Target in Huntington, Sal Ferro of the Town of Huntington and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.
The Cassata Foundation is a 510(c)(3) Non-for-Profit Family Foundation on Long Island, N.Y. which donates and provides gifts, grants and scholarships to many organizations, individuals and students.
Contact
The Cassata FoundationContact
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
https://www.facebook.com/TheCassataFoundation
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
https://www.facebook.com/TheCassataFoundation
Multimedia
The Cassata Foundation and The Suffolk County PD 2nd Precinct
The Cassata Foundation, Santa, The Armed Forces and The Suffolk County Police Dept 2nd Precinct working together to to help our local children with the Annual "Shop with A Cop."
Picking Out Toys
Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Officer Delgado, and Rosario S. Cassata and wife Carolyn, The Cassata Foundation, help local kids pick out some well deserved toys.
The children able to bond with local law enforcement.
Hudson testing out the sirens on a Suffolk County Police Dept. Police Cruiser with Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation.
Categories