Kaydoh and Kaplan Partner to Empower the Next Generation of Real Estate Professionals
Kaydoh, a top provider of marketing tools for real estate professionals, has partnered with Kaplan, a leading real estate school. This partnership grants Kaplan students access to Kaydoh's advanced marketing resources, enhancing their competitiveness and client relationships. Toby Schifsky, Kaplan's Vice President, views this as a significant step in equipping students for success in the real estate industry.
San Jose, CA, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kaydoh, a leading provider of cutting-edge marketing tools for Real Estate Professionals, today announced a partnership with Kaplan, the leading real estate education school. This partnership will provide Kaplan students with access to Kaydoh's innovative marketing tools, helping them to stand out in the competitive real estate market and create lasting client experiences.
"We are thrilled to partner with Kaplan to provide their students with the tools they need to succeed in today's real estate market," said Michael Lam, CEO of Kaydoh. "Our marketing tools are designed to help Realtors build strong relationships with their clients and close more deals. We believe that this partnership will help improve the quality of real estate professionals entering the industry every year."
Kaplan students will have access to Kaydoh's entire suite of marketing tools, including:
- A cutting-edge marketing platform that helps Realtors create personalized video marketing campaigns for their clients.
- A library of high-quality real estate landing page templates, ready to go.
- An exclusive community of like-minded professionals looking to connect, grow, and win more deals in their local market.
"We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education and training," said Toby Schifsky, Vice President, Kaplan, Real Estate Education. "We believe that this partnership with Kaydoh will give our students the tools they need to succeed in the real estate market and build a long, prosperous career."
