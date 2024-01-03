Kaydoh and Kaplan Partner to Empower the Next Generation of Real Estate Professionals

Kaydoh, a top provider of marketing tools for real estate professionals, has partnered with Kaplan, a leading real estate school. This partnership grants Kaplan students access to Kaydoh's advanced marketing resources, enhancing their competitiveness and client relationships. Toby Schifsky, Kaplan's Vice President, views this as a significant step in equipping students for success in the real estate industry.