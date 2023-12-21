Comedy for a Cause: Fundraiser Show to Benefit Offentsive Corp's Fight Against Fentanyl Crisis in Northwest Florida
Pensacola, FL, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Northwest Florida gears up for a night of laughter and philanthropy as Offentsive Corp, a not for profit committed to raising awareness about the perils of Fentanyl, hosts a comedy fundraiser on January 5, 2024. The event aims to shed light on the critical issues surrounding Fentanyl and raise funds to support educational initiatives in the region.
Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has been a growing concern in communities nationwide, and Northwest Florida is being catastrophically impacted. Offentsive Corp stands at the forefront, passionately advocating for awareness and prevention strategies to combat the impact of this crisis.
The comedy fundraiser promises an evening of uproarious entertainment featuring acclaimed comedians Michael Perkinson of Perkspectives TV, Carson Taylor, Theo Von Netflix Special opener Corey Mack, and headlining is local laughter legend Tony Burkett, who generously lend their talent to support this crucial cause. Held at O'Rileys Irish Pub Downtown in Pensacola, the event will blend humor with a heartfelt commitment to effecting positive change.
"We believe in the power of education and community action to tackle the Fentanyl crisis," says Rocky Truth, a representative of Offentsive Corp. "This fundraiser allows us to not only bring people together for an evening of laughter but also to rally support for our educational initiatives aimed at preventing further tragedies related to Fentanyl misuse."
All proceeds from ticket sales and donations during the event will directly fund Offentsive Corp's educational campaigns, outreach programs, and community engagement efforts in Northwest Florida.
Tickets for the comedy fundraiser are available for purchase online at www.offentsive.com or at the venue door office. Doors open at 7pm for a night that promises both merriment and a meaningful impact.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact offentsive@gmail.com.
Join Offentsive Corp and the Northwest Florida community for an evening of laughter with a purpose, as together, we strive to raise awareness and combat the Fentanyl crisis.
Contact:
Bradford Bishop President, Offentsive Corp
850-898-2156
offentsive@gmail.com
offentsive.com
