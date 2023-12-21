Comedy for a Cause: Fundraiser Show to Benefit Offentsive Corp's Fight Against Fentanyl Crisis in Northwest Florida

Northwest Florida gears up for a night of laughter and philanthropy as Offentsive Corp, a not for profit committed to raising awareness about the perils of Fentanyl, hosts a comedy fundraiser on January 5, 2024. The event aims to shed light on the critical issues surrounding Fentanyl and raise funds to support educational initiatives in the region.