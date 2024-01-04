San Francisco Bay Area's Leading IT Solutions Provider, Accend Networks, Wins $9.2 Million Contracts from the City and County of San Francisco
Accend Networks has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco worth $9.2 million for Data Information Network Services.
San Francisco, CA, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Accend Networks, one of San Francisco Bay Area's most trusted and reliable IT consulting service providers, has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco with a total value of $9.2 million. The first contract As Needed IT Commodities and Professional Services - Technology Marketplace (TM) 3.0, worth $9 million, was awarded on November 14, 2023, and the second one – TM 3.0 Micro-LBE Set-Aside, worth $200,000, was awarded on November 21, 2023.
Among the hundreds of bidders, Accend Networks was selected along with ten other providers and awarded the $9 million and $200,000 contracts for Data Information Network Services.
Paula Wong, Accend Networks' founder, enumerated the specific IT services they provide for the City and County of San Francisco.
"For these contracts, we will provide network design, implementation, and support for LAN, WAN, and Data communication networks and services to the City and County of San Francisco," Wong said.
Wong further shared that these data information network services relate to data transfer between network access points via data switching, transmission lines, and system controls.
When asked how Accend Networks has come this far after over a decade of providing top-notch IT solutions, Wong said they follow a simple process.
"Our process is simple. We engage in project scoping to get the details with a subject matter expert and then provide a project scope estimate. Once the project is signed, we implement and deliver the project with high satisfaction," Wong explained.
Wong further shared that Accend Networks' success in the IT industry is all thanks to its team of 100+ certified engineers; each is experienced with hands-on expert knowledge, innovative, adaptable, and dedicated to their craft in helping the company achieve its missions and goals.
Accend Networks is a full-service IT Solutions Provider specializing in Cybersecurity with over 80+ years of combined experience. The company provides IT consulting services for small to medium-sized businesses, including SLED customers, in the San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide. Its more than a decade track record in providing proactive and innovative cybersecurity solutions has made it one of San Francisco Bay Area's most sought-after information technology companies.
Visit www.accendnetworks.com or contact 408-784-2345 to learn how Accend Networks can help protect a company's network and systems from malware, phishing scams, and other IT network issues.
Contact
Accend Networks
Paula Wong
+1 (408) 784-2345
https://accendnetworks.com
pr@accendnetworks.com
Paula Wong
+1 (408) 784-2345
https://accendnetworks.com
pr@accendnetworks.com
