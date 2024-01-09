Thrombolex, Inc. Announces the New Bashir™ .035 Endovascular Catheters

Thrombolex, Inc., announces an expansion of the existing product line with the new BASHIR™ .035 and BASHIR™ S-B .035 Endovascular Catheters, which are comparable with an 0.035” guidewire. The BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters are 510(k) cleared for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE).