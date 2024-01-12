NoliQ Launches Its Own Adult, Alcohol-Free, Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Line on MLK Day to Celebrate Its 2nd Anniversary
Atlanta, GA, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NoliQ is launching its first ready-to-drink product on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 15, 2024). The new line features three flavors to launch the company’s first non-alcoholic products, championing inclusivity to expand healthy alcohol-free options in the beverage market. This January marks the 2nd anniversary since Nyina Muigai founded NoliQ as an alcohol-free mobile bar service in the Atlanta metropolitan area. “This line was inspired by my clients who loved the non-alcoholic cocktails we catered at various social and work events,” reveals Muigai, a physician, Ironman triathlete, and licensed mixologist. “Now, we proudly carry our own line of products that non-imbibing customers can enjoy as they socialize in different settings.”
The launch kicks off with a virtual live stream dance party at 7pm ET featuring a dance instructor and live sober DJ, and serves as an introduction to the beverage line. All three drinks are inspired by traditional cocktails bringing complexity to the drink taste profiles. The first offering is the NoliQ fan favorite, the "MargnoliQa," a smoky fiery twist to a traditional margarita, blending tarty, sweet, salty and smoky. The second flavor is the "Gingerberry Burst," inspired by the mint in a traditional Mojito, blending the natural sweetness of blueberries with a zesty kick of ginger and a mint finish. The third drink is the "Amaretto Sawa," for those who prefer a sweeter and nuttier profile. Each can has 45 calories, a low sugar content, and is boosted with vitamins and minerals for the vibrant, health-conscious and aspirational customer.
These three options are rooted in NoliQ’s vision to foster a community where people who are cutting back from drinking and exploring a sober lifestyle have resources and tools to support their choices as they pursue their alcohol-free journey. Through NoliQ’s social media accounts and blog, followers can hear from Muigai who examines clinical studies and promotes a wellness lifestyle. She explores the benefits of living an alcohol-free life, and shares recipes that feature complex flavors raising awareness about products in the alcohol-free space.
“Living an alcohol-free lifestyle is exhilarating and fulfilling, the gift that keeps giving, and I wanted to formulate a drink that reflects these values,” affirms the Kenyan-born entrepreneur– whose rich African culture was the inspiration behind the vibrant print packaging and drink names. “Sawa” in Amaretto Sawa is a Swahili word for “good.” The founders commitment towards providing tools and resources includes building community and bringing like-minded individuals together to share experiences. Last year, NoliQ hosted its first international trip introducing 10 American travelers to sober travel in Kenya. They traversed the bustling streets of Nairobi, toured the narrow alleys of UNESCO world heritage island Lamu, and saw the big 5 in the Maasai Mara–all without a drop of liquor. “I hope to continue to support the aspirations of people who set out on a healthier, mindful journey as they discover their potential while they explore the world of non-alcoholic drinks.”
About NoliQ: NoliQ is a wellness company that inspires others to live a healthier, vibrant, alcohol-free lifestyle, while pursuing their goals and ambitions. Our drinks are your companion along the journey, made with premium natural ingredients, audacious flavors, infused with vitamins and minerals, to satisfy your sophisticated palate, nourish your ambitions, and complement your dynamic lifestyle without compromising on fun or function.
Please visit www.drinkNoliQ.com. Like us on Facebook, follow us on TikTok and Instagram @drinknoliq.
The launch kicks off with a virtual live stream dance party at 7pm ET featuring a dance instructor and live sober DJ, and serves as an introduction to the beverage line. All three drinks are inspired by traditional cocktails bringing complexity to the drink taste profiles. The first offering is the NoliQ fan favorite, the "MargnoliQa," a smoky fiery twist to a traditional margarita, blending tarty, sweet, salty and smoky. The second flavor is the "Gingerberry Burst," inspired by the mint in a traditional Mojito, blending the natural sweetness of blueberries with a zesty kick of ginger and a mint finish. The third drink is the "Amaretto Sawa," for those who prefer a sweeter and nuttier profile. Each can has 45 calories, a low sugar content, and is boosted with vitamins and minerals for the vibrant, health-conscious and aspirational customer.
These three options are rooted in NoliQ’s vision to foster a community where people who are cutting back from drinking and exploring a sober lifestyle have resources and tools to support their choices as they pursue their alcohol-free journey. Through NoliQ’s social media accounts and blog, followers can hear from Muigai who examines clinical studies and promotes a wellness lifestyle. She explores the benefits of living an alcohol-free life, and shares recipes that feature complex flavors raising awareness about products in the alcohol-free space.
“Living an alcohol-free lifestyle is exhilarating and fulfilling, the gift that keeps giving, and I wanted to formulate a drink that reflects these values,” affirms the Kenyan-born entrepreneur– whose rich African culture was the inspiration behind the vibrant print packaging and drink names. “Sawa” in Amaretto Sawa is a Swahili word for “good.” The founders commitment towards providing tools and resources includes building community and bringing like-minded individuals together to share experiences. Last year, NoliQ hosted its first international trip introducing 10 American travelers to sober travel in Kenya. They traversed the bustling streets of Nairobi, toured the narrow alleys of UNESCO world heritage island Lamu, and saw the big 5 in the Maasai Mara–all without a drop of liquor. “I hope to continue to support the aspirations of people who set out on a healthier, mindful journey as they discover their potential while they explore the world of non-alcoholic drinks.”
About NoliQ: NoliQ is a wellness company that inspires others to live a healthier, vibrant, alcohol-free lifestyle, while pursuing their goals and ambitions. Our drinks are your companion along the journey, made with premium natural ingredients, audacious flavors, infused with vitamins and minerals, to satisfy your sophisticated palate, nourish your ambitions, and complement your dynamic lifestyle without compromising on fun or function.
Please visit www.drinkNoliQ.com. Like us on Facebook, follow us on TikTok and Instagram @drinknoliq.
Contact
NoliqContact
Nyina Muigai
(470 ) 605-8894
Nyina Muigai
(470 ) 605-8894
Categories