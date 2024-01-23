Earth & Sky Dwellings, a $20 Million Enchanted Investment Property in Asheville, NC, Goes on the Market
Earth & Sky Dwellings, a one-of-a-kind short term rental property located just outside Asheville, North Carolina, is now for sale. This enchanting estate, featuring 7 completed units and 13 under construction, is now available for purchase at a listing price of $20 million.
Asheville, NC, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Savvy STR Agents, in collaboration with eXp Realty, proudly announce the listing of Earth & Sky Dwellings, a one-of-a-kind short term rental property located just outside Asheville, North Carolina. This enchanting estate, featuring 7 completed units and 13 under construction, is now available for purchase at a listing price of $20 million. Watch this exciting walkthrough video of the property.
The multi-complex property features viral video stars like the "Alchemy" wizard tent house, the "Sanctuary" treehouse, and the subterranean “Dragons Knoll” home, which have been featured on major networks, such as HGTV, A&E, and PBS. Earth & Sky Dwellings stands out for its fantastically-themed units and cozy living spaces that seamlessly blend into the mountainous surroundings.
“Earth & Sky Dwellings is a remarkable investment opportunity which stands to be one of the largest commercial real estate deals in the country for short term rentals,” said Tyler Coon, CEO and Founder of Savvy STR Agents.
The owners, Mike and Caroline Parrish, embarked on a journey to create a magical retreat by building their first unit “Sanctuary” treehouse in 2016 before opening it up for business in April 2017. “Sanctuary” was followed by the underground home, “Dragons Knoll,” and then came “The Perch," a handicap-accessible home with an outdoor hanging bed. Around that same time, they built “Wizards Hollow” with castle-like spires, “The Farmhouse” with an outdoor, clawed tub, and “The Aerie,” a three level treehouse. Then in February 2022, the couple officially opened “Alchemy” to Airbnb guests, which is known for its camping tent entrance that conceals a 12-foot spiral slide leading to the main level living room overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Each stay tells a unique story, attracting guests seeking an immersive vacation experience.
For more information about the sale of Earth & Sky Dwellings, view the property listing here.
Tyler and Savvy STR Agents, in partnership with eXp Realty, invite the media, interested and well qualified buyers, and local and investment property brokers to explore this unique opportunity by attending a broker open on Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 3pm to 6pm. This magical event will feature: catering, drinks, fire performers, falconry, and more; all while gaining insights from Tyler and other industry leaders during brief, dynamic keynotes. Space is limited, so please RSVP on Eventbrite.
For any media inquiries or to get more information regarding Savvy Realty and Earth & Sky Dwellings, please contact:
Micah Chrisman
Director of Marketing
Savvy STR Agents
micah@savvy.realty
Access our Earth & Sky Dwellings media kit here.
