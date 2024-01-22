Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
Rochester, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the Hyatt Regency in Cincinnati, OH.
HSG has strong connections to Ohio with longtime credentialed investigators and coordinators at five HSG credentialed sites across the state, including University of Cincinnati and The Ohio State University, where HSG Executive Membership Committee Co-Chair, Dr. Sandra Kostyk, serves as Clinical Professor of Neurology. The meeting is being planned collaboratively with the local teams to ensure a synergistic approach toward developing cutting edge symposia, inspiring thought-provoking discourse, and engaging the HD community while meeting the diverse needs of seasoned HD professionals, community members, and people who are newer to the disease.
Dr. Andrew Duker, Professor of Clinical Neurology at University of Cincinnati, said, “We are incredibly honored to host the Huntington Study Group's 2024 meeting here in Cincinnati. Ohio has always played a pivotal role in the history of HD, as nearby Middleport, Ohio was the site of George Huntington's presentation of his paper 'On Chorea' in 1872 that first described the disease we now know as HD. From our history to our future, the power of collaboration and the advancement of research in HD, driven by organizations like the HSG, has allowed the development of new therapies and hopefully soon new cures for this devastating disease.”
HSG has hosted an annual meeting since 1993 to bring together, grow, and strengthen their global network of Huntington’s disease experts. The multi-day scientific conference and Family Day symposium are an opportunity for clinical trialists, researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, community members, and industry to learn about the latest HD research advancements, best practices that are shaping the future of HD, and most importantly, to make meaningful connections that drive collaboration, innovation, and excellence.
“HSG's annual meeting is a dynamic convergence of minds dedicated to advancing our collective mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference for HD. Our gathering serves as a platform for Huntington’s disease experts, thought leaders, and visionaries to forge new pathways toward transformative solutions and to work together to improve the lives of people impacted by HD,” said Shari Kinel, HSG CEO.
Registration details will be released soon, and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Please visit https://huntingtonstudygroup.org/hsg-2024/ to learn more.
About Huntington Study Group
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG®) a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., designs and conducts clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington's disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
HSG has strong connections to Ohio with longtime credentialed investigators and coordinators at five HSG credentialed sites across the state, including University of Cincinnati and The Ohio State University, where HSG Executive Membership Committee Co-Chair, Dr. Sandra Kostyk, serves as Clinical Professor of Neurology. The meeting is being planned collaboratively with the local teams to ensure a synergistic approach toward developing cutting edge symposia, inspiring thought-provoking discourse, and engaging the HD community while meeting the diverse needs of seasoned HD professionals, community members, and people who are newer to the disease.
Dr. Andrew Duker, Professor of Clinical Neurology at University of Cincinnati, said, “We are incredibly honored to host the Huntington Study Group's 2024 meeting here in Cincinnati. Ohio has always played a pivotal role in the history of HD, as nearby Middleport, Ohio was the site of George Huntington's presentation of his paper 'On Chorea' in 1872 that first described the disease we now know as HD. From our history to our future, the power of collaboration and the advancement of research in HD, driven by organizations like the HSG, has allowed the development of new therapies and hopefully soon new cures for this devastating disease.”
HSG has hosted an annual meeting since 1993 to bring together, grow, and strengthen their global network of Huntington’s disease experts. The multi-day scientific conference and Family Day symposium are an opportunity for clinical trialists, researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, community members, and industry to learn about the latest HD research advancements, best practices that are shaping the future of HD, and most importantly, to make meaningful connections that drive collaboration, innovation, and excellence.
“HSG's annual meeting is a dynamic convergence of minds dedicated to advancing our collective mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference for HD. Our gathering serves as a platform for Huntington’s disease experts, thought leaders, and visionaries to forge new pathways toward transformative solutions and to work together to improve the lives of people impacted by HD,” said Shari Kinel, HSG CEO.
Registration details will be released soon, and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Please visit https://huntingtonstudygroup.org/hsg-2024/ to learn more.
About Huntington Study Group
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG®) a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., designs and conducts clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington's disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
Contact
Huntington Study GroupContact
Kristin Keyes
800-487-7671
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org
info@hsglimited.org
Kristin Keyes
800-487-7671
https://huntingtonstudygroup.org
info@hsglimited.org
Categories