Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Announces EsportsNext 2024 Presented by Coca-Cola
Chicago, IL, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark your calendars: July 7-9 and get ready for EsportsNext 2024, the Esports Trade Association's annual conference, presented by Coca-Cola. This year’s event will start off alongside the one-of-a-kind NASCAR Chicago Street Race, followed by two days of panels and networking at the iconic Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile.
Attendees will partake in compelling conversations with the top minds of the industry as they dissect the current state and future opportunities of esports through dedicated tracks for brands who are funding the space through sponsorship, educators who seek to understand how to engage students, and cities who desire how to support and maximize this unique aspect of entertainment. Don’t miss exclusive access to exciting events including the Sneaker Soiree Industry Appreciation Reception.
"This year, we have enhanced the schedule to include these relevant track sessions, titled 'Engage, Educate, Grow' and adding an element of fun with the Sneaker Soiree," says Event Chair, Rachel Chahal, Director of Amusement/Entertainment Partnerships at Coca-Cola. “Our attendees will also be able to participate in the beloved annual aspects of EsportsNext, including the Elevator Pitch Competition, Coffee Connections IRL, and Speed Networking sessions.”
For the fourth year in a row, EsportsNext will be hosted in Chicago, Illinois.
"Chicago is thrilled to once again host EsportsNext this year! We are excited to embrace the esports community and support the growth of the industry alongside our important partners throughout the city.” - Dustin Arnheim, Choose Chicago
EsportsNext aims to be a B2B powerhouse event to foster collaboration on game-changing opportunities that drive equitable and sustainable growth for esports and beyond. Event sponsors represent a wide range of products and services across the esports industry and provide a great opportunity to discover new business prospects and gather information.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with ESTA. EsportsNext is the perfect platform for collaboration and business growth. We look forward to connecting with the esports community in person in Chicago," says Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe, ESTA’s official housing software provider.
This year’s featured sessions and panels include:
How NASCAR is Innovating Through Esports
Invest Effectively in Esports
Activate Your Audience In-Game
Maximize the Economic Impact of Esports Tournaments
Effectively Work with Esports Influencers
Utilize Esports in Your Curriculum
State of Esports Panel
Value of Esports for Schools and Students
Recruiting the Next Generation of Fans
Execute a Successful Esports Tournament
Brand Case Study - How Coca-Cola and Six Flags are Empowering Scholastic Esports
Should We Build an Esports Arena?
Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility: IDEA = Belonging
Embrace Gaming Beyond Esports
Esports is Youth Marketing
Produce a Tournament with Your Students
Don't be left out of the action - register today. With a wide range of event sponsors, attendees can discover new business prospects and gather information on products and services that fit their company needs.
Media inquiries are welcome - contact Megan Van Petten, Esports Trade Association at info@esportsta.org for press credentials and more information. Let's make EsportsNext 2024 a year to remember.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association promotes, protects, and advances the broader interests of the esports community. The organization accomplishes this by providing forward-thinking professional development programs, networking opportunities, relevant industry research, and valuable tools and resources to the membership. ESTA focuses on promoting business expertise and sustainable growth of the esports industry by growing the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services, procuring industry research, and executing industry events. Learn more about the ESTA and its mission statement at https://esportsta.org.
