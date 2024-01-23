Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Announces EsportsNext 2024 Presented by Coca-Cola

EsportsNext 2024, the Esports Trade Association's annual conference, presented by Coca-Cola will be held July 7-9, 2024. This year’s event will start off alongside the one-of-a-kind NASCAR Chicago Street Race, followed by two days of panels and networking at the iconic Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile.