We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd
We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd. It is now located in the shopping center located in the southwest corner of Foothill Blvd and Ramona Ave.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- We The People / Legal Express Document Preparation Services Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated Just Down The Road.
The New Address is:
9819 Foothill Blvd., Suite E
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
The phone number and all other contact information remain the same (909) 466-4500.
We The People® has been a trusted name in the Legal Document Preparation industry since 1985. We help consumers represent themselves (pro se) in uncontested legal matters by preparing/typing the necessary legal documents at their directions and to court standards. We offer high quality, accurate and affordable legal document preparation. By doing it themselves, consumers usually save 50-70% of the typical fees and costs.
We The People’s services include but are not limited to: Buy/Sell Agreement, Conservatorship, Deed of Trust, Deeds, Divorce, Fictitious Business Name Statement (DBA), Incorporations, Guardianship of a minor, Incorporation, Legal Separation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Living Trust, Living Will, Mobile Home Transfer, Name Change, Non-Profit Corporation, Order to Show Cause, Partnership Agreement, Paternity, Power of Attorney, Probate, Promissory Note, Response to a Divorce, Small Claims, Step-Parent Adoption by Agreement, Trademark, Will, Adoption, Notary, and Much More.
We The People are not lawyers; services are provided at customers' request and are not a substitute for advice of a lawyer. Prices do not include court costs. (LDA # 398 Orange County; LDA # 185, San Bernardino); (LDA # 179, Riverside County); (LDA# 550 LA County).
