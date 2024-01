We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, January 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- We The People / Legal Express Document Preparation Services Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated Just Down The Road.The New Address is:9819 Foothill Blvd., Suite ERancho Cucamonga, CA 91730The phone number and all other contact information remain the same (909) 466-4500.We The People® has been a trusted name in the Legal Document Preparation industry since 1985. We help consumers represent themselves (pro se) in uncontested legal matters by preparing/typing the necessary legal documents at their directions and to court standards. We offer high quality, accurate and affordable legal document preparation. By doing it themselves, consumers usually save 50-70% of the typical fees and costs.We The People’s services include but are not limited to: Buy/Sell Agreement, Conservatorship, Deed of Trust, Deeds, Divorce, Fictitious Business Name Statement (DBA), Incorporations, Guardianship of a minor, Incorporation, Legal Separation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Living Trust, Living Will, Mobile Home Transfer, Name Change, Non-Profit Corporation, Order to Show Cause, Partnership Agreement, Paternity, Power of Attorney, Probate, Promissory Note, Response to a Divorce, Small Claims, Step-Parent Adoption by Agreement, Trademark, Will, Adoption, Notary, and Much More.We The People are not lawyers; services are provided at customers' request and are not a substitute for advice of a lawyer. Prices do not include court costs. (LDA # 398 Orange County; LDA # 185, San Bernardino); (LDA # 179, Riverside County); (LDA# 550 LA County).