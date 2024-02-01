Renee Spearman ft. Kim Burrell is #1 on Billboard
"Tap Into It" tops Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Charts
Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stellar Award nominee Renee Spearman's hit single “Tap Into It" feat. 4-Time Grammy nominee Kim Burrell, soars to #1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart (Week of February 3, 2024).
“This past year has been such an exciting time for my career so for 'Tap Into It' to go #1, I am truly overwhelmed!! With over 30+ weeks cumulatively on the Billboard & Mediabase charts, recently being named one of BMI's Trailblazers of Gospel, to working with the incomparable legend Kim Burrell, a special shout to my incredible team - JDI Entertainment, Damon Stewart, Sony Orchard Distribution, and all the program directors & radio announcers around the world for your amazing support of my music over the years!" says Renee Spearman
JDI Entertainment recording artist Renee Spearman is one of gospel music’s top singer/songwriters having worked with some of music's biggest stars including Grammy winners Gladys Knight, Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.
Produced by Michael Bereal (Earnest Pugh, Beverly Crawford) and Professor James Roberson (Brent Jones, Dr. Bobby Jones), "Tap Into It" is featured on "Renee Spearman's Features" CD.
itunes.apple.com/album/id/1727788049
