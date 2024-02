Renee Spearman ft. Kim Burrell is #1 on Billboard

Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Stellar Award nominee Renee Spearman's hit single “Tap Into It" feat. 4-Time Grammy nominee Kim Burrell, soars to #1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart (Week of February 3, 2024).“This past year has been such an exciting time for my career so for 'Tap Into It' to go #1, I am truly overwhelmed!! With over 30+ weeks cumulatively on the Billboard & Mediabase charts, recently being named one of BMI's Trailblazers of Gospel, to working with the incomparable legend Kim Burrell, a special shout to my incredible team - JDI Entertainment, Damon Stewart, Sony Orchard Distribution, and all the program directors & radio announcers around the world for your amazing support of my music over the years!" says Renee SpearmanJDI Entertainment recording artist Renee Spearman is one of gospel music’s top singer/songwriters having worked with some of music's biggest stars including Grammy winners Gladys Knight, Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.Produced by Michael Bereal (Earnest Pugh, Beverly Crawford) and Professor James Roberson (Brent Jones, Dr. Bobby Jones), "Tap Into It" is featured on "Renee Spearman's Features" CD.