National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Launches Phase II of Its Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign, Organizing 3-Day, 5-City GOTV Tour Across SC
The Unity ’24 Power of the Ballot Tour Leaves a Resounding Impact Focusing on Increasing Voter Turnout in Black Communities in South Carolina, in partnership with A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI), National Action Network (NAN), South Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable, #WinWithBlackWomen and other partners.
Columbia, SC, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), in partnership with APRI, NAN, South Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable, #WinWithBlackWomen and over 20 national and state-based organizations, successfully launched Phase II of its Unity 2024 "Power of the Ballot" National Campaign with a 3-day, 5-city “get out the vote” (GOTV) Bus Tour across the state of South Carolina---rallying the Black electorate to engage and vote early or on Election Day for the South Carolina primaries held on February 3, 2024. The NCBCP will also be encouraging SC voters to participate in the primary scheduled for February 24th.
The NCBCP Unity ’24 South Carolina GOTV Bus Tour made stops in urban and rural communities, including Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Johnsonville, and Santee, motivating Black voters across generations and amplifying the message of empowerment & civic participation, under the theme: "WE WILL NOT BE ERASED!"
The Power of the Ballot Tour stops were hosted by Benedict College President, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis; Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin in Florence; Celebrity Chef Rodney Scott, Owner, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston; Rev. Nelson Rivers III, Vice President, Religious Affairs and External Relations, National Action Network and Pastor, Charity Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston; Christina Cue, Convener, South Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable and SC resident in Columbia, SC; Jotaka Eaddy, Founder, #WinWithBlackWomen and SC native in Johnsonville; and Clayola Brown, President, A. Philip Randolph Institute and SC native in Santee.
The NCBCP Unity ’24 "Power of the Ballot" National Campaign is non-partisan and its priority goals include: 1) increasing Black voter turnout in the 2024 Presidential Election Cycle; 2) highlighting the priority policy issues important to Black voters; and 3) ensuring voters know their voting rights and understand how to protect their vote, if they have problems voting at the polls by providing them with Seven Things You Need to Know to Protect Your Vote.
The GOTV activations included a Black Women’s Roundtable “Power of the Sister Vote Townhall, Black Youth Vote GOTV Student gathering at Benedict College, Black Men’s Roundtable “Power of the Black Men’s Vote” panel, Power of the Ballot election day gathering in Florence, Whistlestop in Johnsonville; door to door canvassing and more.
The tour's momentum will continue as it heads to pivotal states hosting 2024 election primaries in February – June 2024, including MI, GA, AL, PA, NC, VA, OH, FL, LA, MD and MS. Throughout this election cycle, the NCBCP and its Unity ’24 partners will continue to build and expand its coalition membership to maximize the power of their collective and individual organizations efforts to increase and protect the black vote in the 2024 Presidential election cycle and beyond.
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a dedicated advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black communities. Through various initiatives and programs, NCBCP works to ensure equal representation, civic engagement, economic empowerment and the protection of voting rights for all.
