National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Launches Phase II of Its Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign, Organizing 3-Day, 5-City GOTV Tour Across SC

The Unity ’24 Power of the Ballot Tour Leaves a Resounding Impact Focusing on Increasing Voter Turnout in Black Communities in South Carolina, in partnership with A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI), National Action Network (NAN), South Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable, #WinWithBlackWomen and other partners.