New OmniFi Delivers Enhanced Automation, Efficiency to Clients
SkySparc, a leading provider of corporate and financial institutions solutions, has released OmniFi 9, a new version of its award-winning SaaS-based automation platform, following significant investment aimed at enhancing client value over the next decade.
Stockholm, Sweden, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OmniFi 9 includes the first major upgrade to the tool’s Web Portal since its introduction in 2015, with several aspects redesigned in response to growing demand from clients across capability, capacity, and connectivity.
“OmniFi has always delivered business insights through intelligent automation, by crunching data, connecting systems and generating reports,” said Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc. “We’ve invested to ensure OmniFi can do this without limitation well into the future, for all our market segments globally.”
OmniFi, which migrated to SaaS service model in 2022, will be able to interface with all platforms and systems used in treasury, investment management, accounting and finance functions, including business intelligence tools, on a fully automated basis, using APIs where appropriate.
Long regarded as a "one-stop-shop" for data management, integration and distribution, OmniFi’s Web Portal has been fully reconstructed to offer an adaptive user interface, optimized performance and enhancements in every area of functionality, to ensure information is available, when, where and how the user needs it.
“We are very excited about this new phase of OmniFi’s journey because it opens up whole new areas of value to clients,” said Marcus Gullers, Head of Software Solutions at SkySparc. “With OmniFi’s bigger footprint and increased capabilities, we look forward to exploring new opportunities for efficiency and insight.”
While this new release helps SkySparc clients to automate intelligently and integrate efficiently across their operations, OmniFi continues to provide deep and market-leading functionality in its core areas, such as reporting, testing and data warehousing.
OmniFi has been a core element of many award-winning projects and solutions, including Technology Advisor of the Year in Central Banking’s 2021 and 2019 FinTech & RegTech Global Awards.
Contact
SkySparcContact
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
