7C Agency Partnering with Notre Dame High School in Support of the Special Olympics
The 7C Agency team donated $1,000 to Notre Dame High School's Special Olympics Polar Plunge Fundraiser.
East Brunswick, NJ, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 7C Agency, a local marketing firm, teamed up with Notre Dame High School and donate to the school's fundraising event for the Special Olympics. Notre Dame High School is orchestrating a chilly polar plunge to support the cause. In addition to the polar plunge, the community can contribute to fundraiser donations. Raymond Merendino, C.E.O. of 7C, had the opportunity to reconnect with his brother's Alma Mater, and the team donated $1,000 to the Special Olympics through Notre Dame High School’s fundraising event.
Notre Dame High School was founded in 1957 and has held a plethora of philanthropy events. Some upcoming events include the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, Spring Fling Auction, and their Valet Auto Wash. Dialing in on the current Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser, the 7C Agency team took a keen interest in the event as it aligns with 7C Agency’s cornerstone of diversity and inclusion. Being able to support the uplifting and motivational mission of the Special Olympics, the team was ecstatic to participate in the event.
“My younger brothers are Alumni and current students of Notre Dame High School, so we can share these experiences as well as share them with the community,” mentioned 7C C.E.O. Raymond Merendino. Merging family, friends, and community is a big part of the culture here at 7C Agency. From weekly team nights to annual retreats where family and friends are invited, 7C Agency is always looking for the next way to bring everyone together.
Donating to the Notre Dame High School Special Olympics fundraiser is the third philanthropy event that 7C Agency has contributed to this year. The team looks forward to hopefully participating in the school's upcoming events and is always looking to give back to the community. To donate to Notre Dame High School’s Special Olympics fundraiser, visit https://support.sonj.org/fundraiser/5136967. To learn more about the 7C Agency team and their events and culture, visit https://the7cagency.com/.
