NACCE Acquires SkillPointe to Connect Students to Community College Programs and Help Solve the Skills Gap

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) announced today its acquisition of SkillPointe, a technology platform that connects students to community college programs for high-earning careers. Founders of SkillPointe agreed to donate the technology platform, valued at over $6 million, to NACCE, which is a national leader in entrepreneurship education in community colleges.