Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders
Westlake, TX, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gestalt Tech (Gestalt) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their cutting age data warehouse platform. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools, Gestalt’s lender clients will have access to customized tools that deliver powerful models, reporting, performance monitoring and full-scale analytics that seamlessly integrate to their existing data sources.
TruDecision provides a unique analytic platform as a service, that allows the company to rapidly deploy highly sophisticated tools that are customized to each lender’s unique platform. “In today’s challenging economic environment, lenders are more concerned than ever about optimizing their servicing efforts,” said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. “Our models and strategic guidance put powerful information in the hands of operations leaders in order to maximize their effectiveness.”
“We are committed to connecting our clients with the most advanced tools in order to help them grow profitable portfolios while minimizing expense and credit losses,” said Stephanie Hanson, founder, and CEO of Gestalt. “With TruDecision’s comprehensive suite of analytic tools, paired with our industry-leading capabilities, Gestalt will be able to help optimize our clients’ processes from origination through to servicing, driving strong bottom-line results.”
About Gestalt
Gestalt Tech makes it possible for all consumer originations companies to enjoy the benefits of a modern data warehouse without waiting or settling. Lenders with a Gestalt data warehouse are more productive, save time and money, and increase trust with key partners. Data pulls that used to take months and 200+ man-hours, take less than one day. The intuitive and standardized architecture makes learning how to use it easy, and the more you use it, the smarter and more customized it gets. Like the word “gestalt,” we unify all your data to create a meaningful whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts. To learn more and schedule a data warehouse walk-thru, visit gestalttech.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, yield management, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
