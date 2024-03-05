SkySparc Scales-Up Center of Excellence Offering with Johan Dahlström Appointment
SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed Johan Dahlström as Head of its Center of Excellence practice, in efforts to grow the business solutions hub in line with recent demand.
Stockholm, Sweden, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Johan will be responsible for overseeing SkySparc’s full range of business enablement services, providing clients with seasoned and skilled staff from our dedicated Center of Excellence. As technology becomes more central to businesses’ success, Johan is designated with both scaling up and broadening the customer solutions services for our clients, to address both their business and IT needs.
Johan brings almost 30 years’ experience in a broad spectrum of roles ranging from Sales, Business Area Head, to CEO. For the majority of this time, Johan has worked within the financial services industry, in particular the capital markets sector, including companies such as Nasdaq, Tieto, Crosskey Banking Solutions, and Trapets.
Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “We are thrilled that Johan has agreed to join us. Johan’s deep expertise across his range of roles will be significantly advantageous to our clients as we expand our services to cover aspects of their business operations and IT requirements. We believe his drive and can-do attitude will take our Center of Excellence business to a new level.”
Johan Dahlström, Head of Center of Excellence, SkySparc, said: “Technology is becoming increasingly important in driving business success, and SkySparc is committed to helping its clients remain at the forefront of benefitting from innovative solutions. It’s great to be joining SkySparc at this exciting time and being part of a team committed to excellence and customer satisfaction.”
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
