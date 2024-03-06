Atlanta Native is Celebrating Women This International Women's Day
Celebrating Women – Real Talk Event Sets the Stage for Empowerment this International Women’s Day with Shavonne Reed of SW Atlanta will be hosting and keynoting this special event.
Atlanta, GA, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shavonne Reed, the visionary founder behind OPUA LLC, is set to ignite empowerment and conversation this International Women's Day with a groundbreaking event, "Celebrating Women Real Talk with Shavonne Reed." As a beacon of resilience and advocacy for well-being, Reed's journey epitomizes the essence of female empowerment and the pursuit of meaningful change.
From the challenges of balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and personal aspirations, Shavonne Reed's story resonates with many women striving for fulfillment amidst life's complexities. With unwavering determination and the support of her husband, Reed transformed adversity into opportunity, birthing OPUA as a testament to resilience and the pursuit of purpose.
Inspired by her mother's struggles with preventable chronic diseases and corporate disenchantment, Reed's mission with OPUA evolved from a cosmetics beauty line to a dynamic health communications company focused on championing well-being and self-care. Her vision extends beyond profit margins, aiming to create a legacy of love, laughter, and harmony while advocating for better health outcomes, especially for marginalized communities.
"OPUA serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity, opening doors and breaking down barriers to improve the world around us," says Shavonne Reed. "We are committed to creating generational well-being for BIPOC communities and championing sustainability, equality, and ethical business practices."
The International Women's Day event, "Celebrating Women Real Talk with Shavonne Reed," promises a day of empowerment, enlightenment, and meaningful dialogue. From personal anecdotes to professional insights, Reed will delve into the transformative power of resilience, self-love, and community engagement.
In the spirit of International Women's Day, Reed hopes to inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their passions while prioritizing self-dignity and health. Through collective action and shared commitment, she envisions a future where well-being is accessible to all and where every individual can thrive.
Join Shavonne Reed and the Future Health NOW Foundation as they celebrate the spirit of womanhood and ignite a movement towards a healthier, more empowered future. To learn more about the event visit: https://www.workplacewellnessspeaker.com/iwd-2024.
From the challenges of balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship, and personal aspirations, Shavonne Reed's story resonates with many women striving for fulfillment amidst life's complexities. With unwavering determination and the support of her husband, Reed transformed adversity into opportunity, birthing OPUA as a testament to resilience and the pursuit of purpose.
Inspired by her mother's struggles with preventable chronic diseases and corporate disenchantment, Reed's mission with OPUA evolved from a cosmetics beauty line to a dynamic health communications company focused on championing well-being and self-care. Her vision extends beyond profit margins, aiming to create a legacy of love, laughter, and harmony while advocating for better health outcomes, especially for marginalized communities.
"OPUA serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity, opening doors and breaking down barriers to improve the world around us," says Shavonne Reed. "We are committed to creating generational well-being for BIPOC communities and championing sustainability, equality, and ethical business practices."
The International Women's Day event, "Celebrating Women Real Talk with Shavonne Reed," promises a day of empowerment, enlightenment, and meaningful dialogue. From personal anecdotes to professional insights, Reed will delve into the transformative power of resilience, self-love, and community engagement.
In the spirit of International Women's Day, Reed hopes to inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their passions while prioritizing self-dignity and health. Through collective action and shared commitment, she envisions a future where well-being is accessible to all and where every individual can thrive.
Join Shavonne Reed and the Future Health NOW Foundation as they celebrate the spirit of womanhood and ignite a movement towards a healthier, more empowered future. To learn more about the event visit: https://www.workplacewellnessspeaker.com/iwd-2024.
Contact
Shavonne ReedContact
770-289-8977
https://www.workplacewellnessspeaker.com/iwd-2024
770-289-8977
https://www.workplacewellnessspeaker.com/iwd-2024
Categories