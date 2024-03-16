SolarCraft Provides Sustainable Solar Energy Solution for Advanced Collision Repair in Rohnert Park - Sonoma County Premier Auto Repair Adopts Renewable Energy

SolarCraft, operating in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, announces the completion of a 33.8 kW solar energy system at Advanced Collision Repair Solutions in Rohnert Park, CA. Situated within Sonoma County, Advanced Collision Repair Solutions is set to gain an approximate $15,570 in yearly electricity savings by utilizing clean, sustainable solar energy to power its operations. This move also serves as insulation against the rising rates from PG&E.