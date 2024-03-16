SolarCraft Provides Sustainable Solar Energy Solution for Advanced Collision Repair in Rohnert Park - Sonoma County Premier Auto Repair Adopts Renewable Energy
SolarCraft, operating in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, announces the completion of a 33.8 kW solar energy system at Advanced Collision Repair Solutions in Rohnert Park, CA. Situated within Sonoma County, Advanced Collision Repair Solutions is set to gain an approximate $15,570 in yearly electricity savings by utilizing clean, sustainable solar energy to power its operations. This move also serves as insulation against the rising rates from PG&E.
Novato, CA, March 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Having embraced clean energy at their residence through a SolarCraft installed system since 2012, the owners seek to extend sustainability to their business. Now, more than 95% of Advanced Collision's usage of utility electricity has been replaced with clean, solar energy. Comprising 69 high-efficiency solar panels, the system is installed on the roof, designed with a capacity to generate 51,292 kWh each year. With a variety of incentives and tax credits designed specifically for solar installations, this investment promises substantial returns over time, resulting in long-term cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 36 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing 92,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 83 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 43 acres of trees in one year. By utilizing solar energy, Advanced Collision Repair Solutions will reduce their environmental footprint, lower operational costs and promote a sustainable future.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Advanced Collision Repair Solutions
Determined to foster excellent, high quality automotive body repair work, Advanced Collision Repair Solutions, LLC., emerged in 2012. Founded by seasoned car body repair technicians and engineers, using a premium selection of tools and supplies sourced from leading global brands, with one goal – make your job easier and faster with high-quality, reliable equipment.
