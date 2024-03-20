AMD Stopper, a New Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Seeks Partnerships with Manufacturers in the Healthcare Industry
California inventor of oral treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, a common eye disease which affects tens of millions globally, is working tirelessly to bring his formulation to market.
Los Angeles, CA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fearful of losing all of his central vision to the gradual blinding effects of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a California-based researcher with a long track record of commercialized ocular and eye health innovations embarked on a journey to find a solution. After studying the cause and effects of AMD, he began self-experimenting with a new pharmaceutical formula in an attempt to save his central vision.
Following several years of testing and reformulation, AMD Stopper has shown efficacy in slowing and stopping the progression of Age-Related Macular Degeneration. The inventor and his ophthalmologist, a retinal specialist, confirm that he has recovered 75% of his central vision in the previously damaged eye. They both affirm that this degree of vision recovery marks a significant breakthrough in the treatment of AMD.
"The originator of the AMD Stopper formulation and his ophthalmologist, a retina surgeon, confirmed that he has not only stopped the progression of the disease but recovered 75% of his central vision,” commented James Kraushaar, President of AMD Stopper. “Vision recovery with AMD is an unprecedented achievement and marks a significant development in eye health."
To bring AMD Stopper to market, the Company is seeking to partner with an American, Mexican, of South American pharmaceutical manufacturer to prepare and achieve marketing approval for the oral treatment, potentially bringing relief to the tens of millions of patients suffering from the blinding effects of AMD. Mr. Kraushaar said the inventor is determined that his affordable new formula be brought to market to provide new hope to those affected by AMD, a condition which can severely impact quality of life.
Individuals with AMD, or those who know someone with the condition, can help speed up the government approval process by asking their eye doctor to assist in the approval process. Eye doctors can email amdstopper@gmail.com to offer their support and help find development loans or investments for AMD Stopper's expenses.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration is a significant global health issue, with an estimated 18.34 million Americans exhibiting early AMD and 1.49 million suffering from the vision threatening advanced (late) form of AMD which includes geographic atrophy, a condition which leads to irreversible loss of vision over time. Globally, AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in adults over the age of 50. (Source: ‘Prevalence of Age-Related Macular Degeneration in the US in 2019’, JAMA Ophthalmol, Nov. 2022). The introduction of AMD Stopper offers new hope for those affected by this debilitating condition.
For more information about AMD Stopper and how you can support its development and approval, send email inquiries to: amdstopper@gmail.com.
Rex E. Doherty
714-862-5486
